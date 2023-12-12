Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A mama dog named Petra is going viral after her humans posted an adorable TikTok video of her and one of her newborn puppies. The sweet video melted viewers’ hearts.

The mama dog and her puppy are Staffordshire bull terriers. Affectionately known as “Staffys”, the breed originated in England.

In the video, Petra snuggles with one of her tiny puppies. The pup nestles under her chin. The mama dog is clearly besotted with her puppy. TikTok users are obsessed with the video, which has been liked more than 330,000 times on the platform.

