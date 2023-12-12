Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A mama dog named Petra is going viral after her humans posted an adorable TikTok video of her and one of her newborn puppies. The sweet video melted viewers’ hearts.
@izythestaffy
A beautiful pure loving embrace from mummy Petra with her 2 day old blue staffy puppy. #izystaffywolfpack #staffylove #staffypuppy #purelove #puppy #staffymoments #dogtok #puppylove #puppytok #puppylife #puppyoftheday #puppydog #puppylover #puppyface #puppydog #puppytiktok #puppylovers #puppiesoftiktok #tiktokpup #mumandpup #babydog #tiktokpuppies #puppers #pupper #pups #puppytok #pupsoftiktok #puppy❤️
The mama dog and her puppy are Staffordshire bull terriers. Affectionately known as “Staffys”, the breed originated in England.
In the video, Petra snuggles with one of her tiny puppies. The pup nestles under her chin. The mama dog is clearly besotted with her puppy. TikTok users are obsessed with the video, which has been liked more than 330,000 times on the platform.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Funny Video Shows Golden Retriever Puppy Learning About Taylor Swift
- Foster Puppy Barks for First Time, Melts Hearts on TikTok
- Video Shows Three-Legged Puppy Anxiously Awaiting New Human at Shelter Door
- Puppy Returned to Shelter 3 Days After Being Adopted
- Goofy Puppy Delights Internet with Reaction to Sparkling Water
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments