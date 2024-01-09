Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Animal advocates are celebrating a recent triumph as eight rabbits have been liberated from a laboratory, marking a significant milestone for the Beagle Freedom Project. In an Instagram post dated December 18, the organization shared the poignant story of Holly, one of the rescued rabbits, experiencing freedom for the first time.

Holly’s journey from a life confined to a tiny testing cage to the vastness of the outside world was not without fear. Having spent her entire life as a test subject, Holly initially hesitated, hiding inside her carrier. Uncertain about the unfamiliar surroundings and the food, it took a moment for her to embrace her freedom. The accompanying caption beautifully captures the moment, “Welcome to freedom, sweet bun buns. You are SO loved!”

The video footage showcases Holly, along with her seven companions, reveling in the simple pleasures of life — feeling the grass beneath their paws and basking in the warmth of the sun. These rabbits, who had never experienced cuddles or enjoyed fresh vegetables before, quickly adapted to the love and attention showered upon them. In one touching scene, Holly looks at peace as a gentle hand pets her.

Following their rescue, the rabbits are now recuperating in foster homes, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Beagle Freedom Project, Wee Companions, and Bunnies of North Central. The next phase involves spaying and vaccinations to ensure the rabbits’ continued well-being. Viewers express their sentiments, emphasizing that such sweet souls should never endure the suffering inflicted by inhumane practices.

The heartening rescue sheds light on the broader issue of animal testing, with more than 110 million animals, including rabbits, subjected to laboratory experiments in the U.S. annually. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, these animals endure various forms of testing, ranging from biology lessons to food and cosmetic experiments.

The common use of New Zealand white rabbits and large albino rabbits for research is highlighted, with the National Anti-Vivisection Society reporting that 37 percent of research rabbits experienced painful and distressing procedures in 2019. Symptoms of such harsh conditions include a lack of appetite, weight loss, self-mutilation, aggression, tremors, and vocalization.

