Hundreds of thousands of rabbits are used in laboratories every year. Sadly, these sweet animals are subject to so many different kinds of cruel tests, including lab technicians spraying substances into the rabbits’ eyes, forcing potentially lethal doses of a substance down their throats, and applying chemicals to their skin. These tests are done without any anesthetic and often cause swelling, inflammation, bleeding, blindness, and even death. Furthermore, the rabbits usually come from breeding farms and then spend their entire lives suffering in tiny cages. However, there are some rabbits that are lucky enough to get rescued from these terrible situations.
In 2014, Mino Valley Farm Sanctuary found about a group of rabbits that had spent their lives as test subjects for veterinary practice and now, were going to be slaughtered. Mino Valley knew that they had to save this poor group of animals. They rescued eight rabbits in total and made sure to document the first moments of freedom for these rabbits. The rabbits seem so excited to explore the world around them. We’re so glad that they finally get to experience the love and care that they always deserved.
If you’d like to Support Mino Valley Farm Sanctuary in saving more animals and providing them amazing care, donate here or sponsor an animal!
