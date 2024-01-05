Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A cat named Papa Legba has cracked up the internet after a video of the feisty feline was posted to the TikTok page @wedontownacat. The feline is an indoor/outdoor cat who spends time wandering the neighborhood. However, recently Papa Legba’s humans have become suspicious about what the cat gets up to on his adventures. The video shows hilarious proof that Papa Legba has multiple families, causing much hilarity on the social media app.
@wedonotownacat
Whose litterbox have your paws been in? Mom reports he has never allowed them to put sweaters on him before🤣 and just started coming home in them. #cat #catsinsweaters #catsoftiktok #fyp #blackcatsoftiktok #christmaseve #christmassweater
In the video, the black cat can be seen basking in a sunbeam. The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: you have an indoor-outdoor cat who keeps coming home wearing Christmas sweaters”. The video then shows Papa Legba dressed in several different festive sweaters.
Although the cat’s humans are not sure where the cat is going when he is out, it appears that he has found another family to hang out with during his excursions. This has prompted a lot of amusement on the social media platform. The video has over 267,000 likes on TikTok.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Hilarious Video Shows Tabby Cat Living His Best Life
- Loneliest Cat at Shelter Gets Special Gift Thanks to Kind Person
- Heartbreaking Post Tells Story of Cat Found in Dumpster
- Funny Cat Doesn’t Care About Silly Human’s Exam, Just Wants Attention
- Corgi TattleTales on Naughty Cat Sibling in Funny Video Clip
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments