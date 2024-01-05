Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A cat named Papa Legba has cracked up the internet after a video of the feisty feline was posted to the TikTok page @wedontownacat. The feline is an indoor/outdoor cat who spends time wandering the neighborhood. However, recently Papa Legba’s humans have become suspicious about what the cat gets up to on his adventures. The video shows hilarious proof that Papa Legba has multiple families, causing much hilarity on the social media app.

In the video, the black cat can be seen basking in a sunbeam. The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: you have an indoor-outdoor cat who keeps coming home wearing Christmas sweaters”. The video then shows Papa Legba dressed in several different festive sweaters.

Although the cat’s humans are not sure where the cat is going when he is out, it appears that he has found another family to hang out with during his excursions. This has prompted a lot of amusement on the social media platform. The video has over 267,000 likes on TikTok.

