Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A clingy cat named Pablo is going viral on TikTok. Although cats are often thought of as independent, one TikTok video shows that some felines are even clingier than their canine counterparts. Posted to @pabloandpenelope, the video shows the clingy cat refusing to leave their human’s side. The video quickly went viral, generating hilarity amongst viewers.
@pabloandpenelope
Pablo does not know personal space boundaries, but how can you even get mad at that fluffyness 😻 #siberiancat #catsoftiktok #catsinshower
In the video, Pablo the cat perches on the shower door keeping an eye on his human. The fluffy feline drapes his body across the shower door, balancing there. The video is captioned, “Pablo does not know personal space boundaries, but how can you even get mad at that fluffyness.” Text overlay reads, “When your cat can’t leave your side for even 1 minute…” Viewers loved the clingy cat. Currently, the video has racked up over 199,000 views.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Cute Chunky Cat Finds New Home
- Sweet Former Shelter Cat Spoons Human in Adorable Video
- Rescue Cat and Her Blanket Melt Hearts on the Internet
- Kitten Saved from Euthanasia Finds New Best Friend in Rescue Cat
- Clingy Cat Warms Hearts in TikTok Video
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments