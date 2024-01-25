Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A clingy cat named Pablo is going viral on TikTok. Although cats are often thought of as independent, one TikTok video shows that some felines are even clingier than their canine counterparts. Posted to @pabloandpenelope, the video shows the clingy cat refusing to leave their human’s side. The video quickly went viral, generating hilarity amongst viewers.

In the video, Pablo the cat perches on the shower door keeping an eye on his human. The fluffy feline drapes his body across the shower door, balancing there. The video is captioned, “Pablo does not know personal space boundaries, but how can you even get mad at that fluffyness.” Text overlay reads, “When your cat can’t leave your side for even 1 minute…” Viewers loved the clingy cat. Currently, the video has racked up over 199,000 views.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

