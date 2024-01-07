Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A sweet video shares one caregiver’s message of hope for their foster pup. Foster families can be extremely beneficial for dogs. They can help them adjust to being part of a family, and show them that humans are trustworthy. This is the case for one foster pup named Daisy. Before being rescued, Daisy was abused. However, thanks to her new foster parent, she is getting a second shot at life.

A recent TikTok video shared by Daisy’s foster parent, Rayce Lamb, gives an update on the foster pup and her progress. In the video, Daisy is seen after returning after an overnight stay with a potential new family. Although the caption shared that the stay went well, Daisy can be seen shaking. The potential new family and Daisy got along well, however the foster pup was scared of their cats. This led to the potential adoption falling through but Rayce wrote that “ every step forward in the adoption process is healing and worthy of celebration”.

In a statement given to Newsweek, Rayce said that Daisy has so far had few people express interest in adopting her. The foster pup is “slightly older” and is understandably nervous due to her past. Daisy is scared of cats and other dogs, and would greatly prefer to go to a family with neither. Daisy is available for adoption through the Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation of Winston-Salem in North Carolina. Hopefully, the sweet foster pup soon finds a forever family of her very own.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

