Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A January 2nd video captured by Yvone Gomez shows a flock of great-tailed grackles swarming a shopping plaza in Cypress, Texas. The sheer number of winged creatures has caused viewers to draw parallels to Alfred Hitchcock’s movie The Birds. Numbering in the hundreds, the flock of grackles was undisturbed by humans and blocked shoppers from moving around the parking lot and accessing the stores.
Source: Eyewitness News ABC7NY/YouTube
Great-tailed grackles are common throughout the southern United States, says the Houston Audubon Society. They live in large flocks and tend to enjoy spending time in areas like the shopping center. This is often due to the availability of food via trash cans, and ample perch space in trees, on cars, and light posts. Flocks of grackles may be aggressive when defending their young or nests. Large numbers of the birds may swoop, chase, or even mob perceived threats to their young. This includes people.
The large flock of grackles captured on camera seemed particularly unperturbed by humans. They refused to move despite being honked at by cars and even shouted out by a child.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Nepal’s Birds in Peril: Pollution Causes Startling Deformities
- Research Finds that Humans Have Driven Twice as Many Birds to Extinction Than Previously Thought
- American Birds are Being Renamed. Here’s Why!
- Heat Waves Threaten Baby Birds’ Survival
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments