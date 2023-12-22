Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Alastair Chambers, a 42-year-old councilor from Gloucester, England has been handed a 10-year ban from dealing with animals after pleading guilty to running an illegal puppy breeding farm from his home. The charges, related to breeding and selling dogs without a license, were brought against Chambers in June 2022.

The illegal operation came to light when police raided Chambers’ farm in July 2020, discovering more than 25 dogs housed within makeshift “polytunnel” structures. In addition to the ban, Chambers was ordered to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work as part of an 18-month community order issued at Bristol Crown Court.

Chambers, residing in Manor Way, Quedgeley, Gloucester, admitted two Animal Welfare Act offenses for breeding and selling dogs without the required license during his court appearance. The 10-year ban encompasses dealing with animals, involvement in animal transactions, as well as participation in the transportation of animals.

The severity of the sentence reflects the importance placed on upholding animal welfare standards, as emphasized by a spokesperson for Gloucester City Council. In their statement, they highlighted the responsibility of the licensing authority to ensure that those breeding dogs adhere to the established standards, emphasizing that anyone circumventing these regulations risks investigation and potential prosecution.

