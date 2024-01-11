Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

It is not news that cigarettes are harmful to health. However, a new study has shown that being around cigarette smoke may also be harmful to dogs. The study investigated the link between cigarette smoke and bladder cancer in a group of 120 Scottish terriers.

Researchers tracked the health of the 120 Scottish Terriers, also known as Scotties, for three years. They monitored the dogs’ health, physical activity, diet, and environment. Since Scottish Terriers suffer high bladder cancer rates, they hoped to identify any factors that could contribute to cancer in the breed.

Genetics plays a significant role in Scottish Terriers’ predisposition to developing cancer. Therefore, environmental factors are especially important to consider when seeking to minimize the dog’s risk. Dogs can inhale cigarette smoke when their human smokes around them, but may also ingest chemicals found in the smoke when they lick people or objects who have been exposed to cigarette smoke.

At the end of the study, the researchers found that exposure to cigarette smoke increased the Scottish Terriers’ risk of developing bladder cancer by up to six times. In light of these findings, they advise people who smoke and have dogs to keep their canines away from cigarette smoke and objects that were exposed to cigarette smoke. They also encourage smokers to cease smoking, both for the health of their canine companions and their own health.

