Belgian precision fermentation startup Paleo is stepping into the plant-based pet food arena with a pioneering animal-free heme ingredient. The company recently announced the filing and publication of what it claims to be the “world-first” patent application for incorporating its animal-free heme into pet food formulations.

Paleo’s heme portfolio includes animal myoglobins sourced from beef, chicken, pork, lamb, tuna, and even mammoth. The company is actively exploring the development of proteins from common prey animals for cats and dogs, such as rat, mouse, and rabbit proteins.

Known for producing highly pure, 100% GMO-free, and bioidentical proteins to animal myoglobin, Paleo’s initial product offering may take the form of a protein powder. However, the company is carefully weighing the advantages and disadvantages of other formats to cater to the preferences of pet food manufacturers.

Hermes Sanctorum, CEO of Paleo, expressed the company’s eagerness to collaborate with pet food manufacturers, stating, “We are now reaching out to pet food manufacturers who are interested in possible inclusion of our myoglobins and in working together to develop pet food applications.”

Myoglobin, a heme protein found in animal muscles, serves as a key ingredient that replicates the color, smell, and taste of meat when added to plant-based foods. It also contributes to the cooking experience by creating a crust and, in some applications, simulating a meat-like bleeding effect. Furthermore, heme enhances the nutritional profile of vegan foods by providing essential proteins and bioavailable iron.

Paleo, founded in 2020, has developed a proprietary precision fermentation technology that utilizes yeast to create sustainable animal-free proteins. The versatile nature of this technology allows for the production of GMO-free, highly tailored heme. The startup raised €2 million in 2021 for research and development, a pilot plant, and an experience center. In 2022, it secured an additional €12 million to scale up the production of animal-free heme protein, achieving strategic milestones and commercial objectives.

Having recently expanded its global presence by establishing an office in Singapore, Paleo is gearing up to supply its innovative products for both plant-based human foods and pet foods. The company is actively working on developing a commercial production strategy and seeking regulatory approvals in key markets, including the US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

However, to commercialize its animal-free heme for pet foods in Europe, Paleo needs to obtain regulatory approval from the European Union, as it falls under the definition of a feed additive rather than a raw material. This strategic move aligns with the company’s commitment to addressing the taste gap in plant-based options for pets and facilitating a smoother transition for dogs and cats from traditional animal-based diets to sustainable, plant-based alternatives.

