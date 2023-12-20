Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has shed light on the striking similarities between apes and human long-term memory and emotional responses. Led by Dr. Laura Lewis from the University of California, Berkeley, and co-authored by Christopher Krupenye of Johns Hopkins University, the research explored the reactions of a group of apes when presented with photographs of old friends, some of whom they hadn’t seen in over 25 years.

The study aimed to investigate whether apes, specifically chimpanzees and bonobos, exhibit a form of long-term memory akin to humans when it comes to recognizing individuals they had met in the past. To conduct the research, the team collected images of apes who were no longer present in the zoo, individuals the current residents hadn’t encountered for varying lengths of time, ranging from nine months to an astonishing 26 years.

The researchers then invited the apes to participate in the study, offering them juice to encourage engagement. Once the apes were interested, they were shown pairs of side-by-side photographs: one of an ape they had met before and one of a stranger. Using a non-invasive eye-tracking device, the team measured where and for how long the apes looked, aiming to determine whether the animals recognized the familiar faces.

The findings were fascinating. The apes consistently stared at the familiar images for a significantly longer duration than the unfamiliar ones. The research revealed that the apes exhibited a heightened interest in images of individuals with whom they had positive past interactions, indicating a connection between social relationships and long-term memory in these primates.

One particularly noteworthy instance involved a bonobo named Louise, who hadn’t seen her sister and nephew in over 26 years. The researchers observed Louise giving a remarkably robust and prolonged gaze toward their images in multiple comparisons.

Dr. Laura Lewis emphasized the similarity between the observed pattern in ape social relationships and the way humans form long-term memories based on their social interactions. While the study does not definitively conclude that apes experience emotions associated with missing others, it raises intriguing questions about the possibility of such emotional capacities in these animals.

Christopher Krupenye expressed his hope that future research will give us a deeper understanding of the nature of ape memory. He envisions exploring whether seeing the faces of familiar individuals prompts apes to replay past social interactions in their minds, further unraveling the complexities of ape cognition and emotion.

