Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A newly developed 3-dimensional printed device could help to halt animal testing. The new 3D device mimics different body organ’s reactions to new drugs. It mimics the pathway that medicines take through the body and simulates organ responses. The new device was developed by researchers at Scotland’s University of Edinburgh in conjunction with the National Centre for Replacement, Refinement and Reduction of Animals in Research (NC3Rs) and a PhD grant co-funded by Unilever.

This amazing new 3D device could help eliminate cruel animal testing. Many new medicines and other drugs, as well as cosmetics and household goods, are tested on animals before being made available to the public. These animals include dogs, rats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and many others.

Animal testing is inherently cruel. Additionally, humans have different body structures and functions than many other animals. For this reason, animal tests frequently do not yield useful results. Nevertheless, millions of animals are subjected to unthinkable cruelty each year in laboratories around the world. A 2015 estimate revealed that up to 192 million animals may be used in medical research each year.

Now, this amazing new 3D device could offer a cruelty-free alternative. The plastic device is manufactured using a 3D printer. Different compartments within the device mimic the heart, lungs, kidney, liver, and brain. These different “organs” are connected by a network that mimics the human body’s blood vessels. Drugs can be introduced to this artificial system and their pathway and effects are studied.

A type of 3D imaging called positron emission tomography (PET) is used to observe drugs’ effects in the simulated organs. This allows researchers to gain an even greater understanding of new drugs’ potential effects.

Not only does this new 3D device have the potential to reduce animal suffering, but it also may help reduce the cost of researching and developing new drugs. This could positively affect the price of these drugs when they reach the consumer market. The new device could also offer further insight into a variety of diseases, including cancer, and how they affect the human body.

Sign this petition to Tell the United States and Japan to Ban Animal Testing!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: