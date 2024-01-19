Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
When Luck’s Rescue in rural Georgia got a call about an abandoned dog, they lept into action. While inspecting a property after the tenants had moved out, the landlord discovered a dog named Lucy who had been left behind. Left in the freezing temperatures for two weeks without food or water, the abandoned dog was covered in mats, fleas, and ticks. Her collar was also so tight that it was choking her. Despite her treatment, she still appeared to be patiently waiting for her family to reappear. However, a neighbor confirmed that they had moved away, leaving her behind.
Rescuers were quickly able to get the abandoned dog to trust them. They took her back to their facilities and were able to find her a foster family.
Lucy received medical treatment, including getting spayed. She was also groomed and received treatment for the fleas that had infested her fur. At her foster family’s house, Lucy got used to being an indoor dog. Now looking her best and finally safe, the abandoned dog soon found a new family. Now, she will get to receive all the love and kindness that she deserves.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
