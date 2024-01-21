Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
An animal rescue founded by a West Michigan-raised woman, Janessa Baar, has allegedly been abandoned on the island of Roatán in Honduras, leaving hundreds of animals in dire need of care. Baar, who overcame her addiction to painkillers, had dedicated herself to opening Roatán Rescue with her husband, providing assistance and homes to dogs, cats, horses, and chickens.
Initially starting with a modest operation, Roatán Rescue grew exponentially, boasting 25 full-time employees and a dedicated 24-hour staff. By 2021, they were caring for approximately 450 animals, with operational costs reaching around $34,000 per month. However, recent reports reveal that Baar has fled the island, leaving the animals behind in enclosures without the care they desperately require.
The last video update on Roatán Rescue’s YouTube channel was posted on April 5, 2023, and their website is currently inactive. Furthermore, the organization’s Facebook page has been taken down, raising concerns about the fate of the animals left in their care.
Michele Schaut, the founder of West Michigan-based Michele’s Rescue, caught wind of the situation and decided to intervene. Schaut, along with volunteer Theresa Ockaskis, traveled to Roatán to assess the situation. What they discovered was a distressing scene—animals in dire need, fighting each other for food, and injuring themselves in attempts to escape wire enclosures.
Schaut expressed her disbelief, stating, “I have never seen anything like this. I have never seen two people single-handedly do this and just go about their daily life like nothing ever happened.” Despite efforts to contact Baar, no response has been received.
Now, an organized effort involving multiple rescues on the island and groups in the United States is underway to provide assistance to the abandoned animals and find them loving homes. Michele’s Rescue has committed to taking on 31 dogs and cats, conducting thorough medical evaluations, placing them into foster homes, and eventually adopting them out to permanent families.
Schaut emphasizes that the situation is not a reflection of the Honduran people, stating, “It isn’t anything against the Honduran people. What has happened is none of their fault. You had two people come in and make a mockery and use those people.”
