The annual migration of young Atlantic salmon, known as “smolts,” is a captivating natural phenomenon that unfolds in the Gulf of Maine each spring. The smolt run, a pivotal phase in the salmon life cycle, traditionally commences in mid-April and concludes by early June. However, shifting climate patterns have initiated notable changes in the timing of this migration, with the run commencing earlier in response to regional climate impacts. This migration journey, originating from the rivers of North America, plays a crucial role in the salmon’s life cycle. The videos below show the amazing adventure that these creatures go on.
1. Salmon’s Life Mission
Source: Nat Geo WILD/Youtube
Watch as these salmon battle a surge of rain and increased water levels. During migration, the Atlantic salmon travel upstream to give life to their offspring. But, they need shallow water for the eggs to survive.
2. Returning Home
Source: National Geographic/Youtube
This video not only shows the amazing feat of the salmon, each bringing 4,000 eggs from the ocean, but it also shows the wonder of the spectacle to humans.
3. How Salmon Swim Upstream
Source: Brut America/Youtube
Of the amazing migration patterns of so many species, this one is very extreme and difficult. Swimming upstream is hard on the body of the salmon – so, how do they do it?
4. Up Close Look
Source: beatymuseum/Youtube
Although this video is old and grainy, it does reveal the true difficulties that these salmon have to face. Their bodies are barely in the shallow water as they fight against the stream.
5. Flying High
Source: Robert Cole Productions Stock Footage/Youtube
This footage shows the lengths to which salmon go to just to deliver their eggs. They not only swim against the harsh stream, but they jump many feet to make it to their destination.
As smolts venture into the Labrador Sea and beyond, the ocean is a wonderful place for their growth and maturation. The significance of this migration lies not only in the survival strategy of these remarkable fish but also in the delicate balance it maintains for sustaining future generations.
