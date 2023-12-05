Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As humans expand into wild places, wildlife suffers. Lights and sounds from humans can cause animals undue stress, and even alter their natural behavior. However, one of the other major impacts that human structures have on animals is due to our methods of transportation. Roadways, train tracks, and even plane routes can cut animals off from mates, food, or freshwater. They can also disrupt migration routes. This often forces wildlife to attempt to cross these barriers. Sadly, many are killed or injured in the attempt. Some estimates suggest that the total number of animals killed in car collisions is over a million each day. However, many places around the world have come up with ingenious ways to alleviate this. Wildlife crossings offer animals an alternative route across busy human traffic and help to alleviate some of the risks they face. These specially designed crossings are also known as animal bridges or ecoducts. Read on to find out about ten of the coolest animal crossings around the world!

1. Banff Wildlife Crossings

The Banff Wildlife Crossings are a series of overpasses and underpasses in Canada’s Alberta province. Construction on these wildlife crossings began with the underpasses in the 1980s. Overpass construction began in the years 1996 and 1997. Now, over two decades later, there are 48 structures within the Banff and Yoho National Parks. This series of wildlife crossings allows lynx, moose, bears, beavers, toads, and many other species to cross the Trans-Canada Highway unscathed. Statistics show that the Banff Wildlife Crossings have reduced wildlife and vehicle collisions by up to 80 percent.

2. Davis Toad Tunnel

Despite its deceiving name, the Davis Toad Tunnel was built to ensure that frogs can cross the road safely! This tiny tunnel measures only six inches wide. It was built in the California city of Davis in 1995. The conduit travels under the Pole Line Overpass Road, and proves that no wildlife is too small to be helped by a wildlife crossing!

3. Crab Bridge

Australia’s Christmas Island is home to over 50 million Red Crabs. Each year, these crabs perform a daring migration to reach the sea. There, they lay their eggs. The Red Crab’s young must be born in the ocean to survive. This makes it imperative that the crabs have access to the sea. However, over the years, human construction has hindered them. So, the human denizens of Christmas Island have come up with a solution. The island constructed wildlife crossings known as crab bridges to help the crustaceans cross the road. They also installed barriers and underpasses to assist the crabs with their migration. Roads around the island may also close to ensure that the Red Crabs reach the sea safely.

4. Natuurbrug Zanderij Crailoo

The world’s current longest wildlife overpass can be found in the Netherlands. It measures a whopping 800 meters long and 50 meters wide. Completed in 2006, it spans the N524 roadway and helps deer, boar, and the endangered European badger cross the large highway safely. Although it is currently the longest completed wildlife crossing in the world, it will be surpassed by a wildlife bridge that is currently being constructed in California.

5. Elephant Underpass Kenya

Construction on the Elephant Underpass in Kenya was completed in 2010. The underpass allowed previously separated elephant populations to reunite. The two populations had been separated from each other by human development in the Mount Kenya Region of the country. By providing them with a safe way to cross the Nanyuki-Meru Road, the underpass allowed the two groups a chance to become reacquainted. Wildlife crossings like this one allow animals access to a wider range with more resources and genetic diversity.

6. Hiram M. Chittenden Locks

Pacific Northwest salmon must complete a harrowing journey to spawn. Swimming upstream from the sea to the freshwater where they spawn, the salmon are driven by instinct to complete the journey at all costs. However, human development along waterways can prevent them from returning to their spawning grounds. In Seattle, Washington, a fish ladder built into a series of locks helps ensure that these fish can complete their epic trip. The Hiram M. Chittenden Locks were created to allow ships bearing freight to travel upstream. The addition and subsequent expansion of a fish ladder ensures that the salmon can make the same trip. The fish ladder even has “attraction water”. This is fresh water that guides the fish to the ladder, ensuring that they make use of it.

7. Blue Penguin Underpass

Little Penguins are an adorable type of small penguin. Found only in Australia and New Zealand, these small penguins are facing a population decline. In Omaru, New Zealand, one colony of blue penguins found themselves facing an additional challenge. A busy roadway separated the colony’s nesting area from the ocean. To help protect the penguins, underpasses were built beneath the roadway. The locations for the underpasses were chosen carefully. They were placed in the penguins’ favored crossing areas. Soon, the colony began to make use of them! This series of underpasses shows how wildlife crossings can allow animals to safely access other areas of their habitat.

8. Ecolink@BKE Animal Pass

Singapore is one of the most densely populated countries in the world. For each square kilometer, there are more than 8,000 people. This can mean bad news for animals, who must compete with development. However, the Ecolink@BKE Animal Pass helps wildlife safely navigate one of the country’s busy expressways. Completed in 2013, the Ecolink@BKE Animal Pass links together the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve. By linking together the two natural areas, wildlife habitat is preserved, their gene pool is expanded, and their survival chances increase. Additionally, native species were planted around and on the Ecolink@BKE Animal Pass. By 2021, more than 100 different types of animals had been observed utilizing the wildlife crossing.

9. Henry Street Salamander Tunnels

Amherst, Massachusetts is home to one of the first amphibian crossings in the United States. The Henry Street Salamander tunnels were built in 1987 to help the town’s spotted salamanders safely cross Henry Street. This street separates the spotted salamanders’ winter burrowing sites from the ponds where they spawn in the spring. So, in late March and early April, hundreds of salamanders would be forced to make the dangerous crossing. Animal-loving Amherst residents would do their best to assist them by transporting the small amphibians across the street in buckets. However, the tiny tunnels proved to be a solution. Measuring 10 inches high and six inches wide, the tunnels are not used only by salamanders. Wood frogs also utilize them when crossing the roadway.

10. Turtle Tunnels

Japanese railways had a big problem when they noticed that slow-moving turtles were becoming stuck while attempting to cross train tracks. So, the West Japan Railway Company teamed up with Suma Aqualife Park to find a solution. The railway company constructed U-shaped lanes beneath the tracks. These lanes acted as an underpass, allowing the turtles to go under, rather than over, the tracks. The railway company monitors the tunnels. Any turtles that are found trapped in them are retrieved and cared for by Suma Aqualife Park.

With a little ingenuity, humans can vastly reduce their impact on wildlife. When overpasses, underpasses, and other creative crossings are paired with proper fencing, they can reduce wildlife collisions by up to 80 percent. These animal crossings can also help to preserve species by allowing them continued access to the full range of their habitats, resources, and mates. Wildlife crossings are a significant investment in the health of our planet’s fauna, ecosystems, and biodiversity.

Sign this petition to Help Get Wildlife Corridors Build Along the US-Mexican Border!

Ahisma Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: