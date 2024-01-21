Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Animal hoarding, a complex and concerning manifestation of compulsive hoarding, has become a subject of increasing interest. Defined by the accumulation of an excessive number of animals without providing essential standards of care, this behavior not only poses risks to the animals but also raises critical concerns about the well-being of the individuals involved.

1. Zanesville Massacre

Source: Banijay Documentaries/Youtube

Due to animal hoarding, Zanesville, Ohio became one of the most dangerous places in the world overnight. A personal zoo that had been hoarding animals without adequate care when the animals escaped. Fifty-six exotic animals were roaming the streets, forty-eight were shot and killed.

2. Des Moines, Iowa

In 2019, an animal control center in Iowa discovered about 100 living and dead exotic animals in an apartment. Officials said that it was one of the worst hoarding cases that they had ever seen.

The animals included fish, geckos, anoles, chinchillas, parakeets, cockatiels, rabbits, rats, a ball python, lizards, hamsters, frogs, and a water dragon. Many of the animals had no access to food and water.

Luckily, animal shelters stepped in to help the animals that were found alive.

3. Terry on Hoarders

Source: A&E/Youtube

In an episode of Hoarders, a woman named Terry was found in an incredibly cluttered home. This clutter included numerous dead cats and 50 live ones.

4. Hamilton Township, Ohio

In the summer of 2023, inhumane conditions at an Ohio animal rescue revealed intense animal hoarding. The operator of an Ohio animal rescue organization, Rhonda Murphy, is facing multiple felony charges after authorities discovered 30 dead dogs and 90 living dogs in inhumane conditions at two locations associated with the nonprofit Helping Hands for Furry Paws.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported that the dead dogs were found in refrigerators and freezers in various states of decomposition. The living dogs were kept in inadequate conditions, with one garage housing over 25 dogs in cages without ventilation, air conditioning, or proper care.

5. Shannon on Hoarders

Source: A&E/Youtube

Shannon, a 39 year-old-woman, was featured on the show “Hoarders”. She not only hoarded items, but she had 17 dogs, 5 cats, and 4 children in the home.

6. Polk County, Florida

Source: ABC Action News/Youtube

In Polk County, Florida, deputies removed over 300 animals from a home and arrested a woman in connection with an animal neglect and hoarding case. The authorities responded to a welfare check on a 75-year-old woman and discovered her daughter, 48-year-old Lisa Lacharite, on the property. Deputies found wire cages with malnourished and sick chickens, peacocks, and ducks on the front porch.

Upon entering the residence, they encountered an overwhelming ammonia odor and observed approximately 50 cats, as well as unsanitary conditions with dried feces on floors and walls. The ammonia levels were hazardous, prompting the removal of Lacharite’s mother from the residence. Investigation revealed multiple animals in poor conditions, leading to the seizure of 142 cats, three dogs, and 164 fowl. Lacharite admitted to the overwhelming conditions and surrendered the animals, except for three dogs and her mother’s three cats. She was arrested on charges of felony animal cruelty, animal neglect, and elder neglect.

7. Hall County, Georgia

The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia and Hall County Animal Services rescued 62 dogs and cats from an extreme hoarding and breeding operation in Flowery Branch. On November 21, 47 cats and 15 dogs were rescued from a home, with the animals ranging from 3 days to 8 years old. The owner, who fled, had over 150 additional animals. The rescued animals are being treated for various illnesses, with most cats having upper respiratory infections.

8. Miami, Florida

Source: FOC 13 Tampa Bay/Youtube

Animal rescue groups in Miami joined forces to save 53 dogs from a hoarding situation. The collaboration involved organizations such as Underdog Rescue of Florida, Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue, and Canine Castaways. The rescued dogs, consisting of 45 small and 8 large ones, were living in deplorable conditions, with feces, urine, and strong odors permeating the environment. The small dogs were found hiding throughout a three-bedroom home, while the large dogs were kept in crates outside, including one with two puppies born in a crate.

9. Tewksbury, Massachusetts

Nearly 100 cats were voluntarily surrendered from a home in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and are being cared for by animal rescue groups. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) is overseeing the recovery of 91 cats, many of whom exhibit health issues typical in hoarding situations, such as blindness, ear and upper respiratory infections, and severe dental disease. Thirty-two cats were brought to the MSPCA, while 59 were taken to other animal agencies.

10. Wilson County, Tennessee

Animal Rescue Corps, led by spokesperson Michael Cunningham, revealed the distressing conditions of around 175 animals found at a property in Wilson County. Describing it as horrific, the team discovered cages filled with approximately 60 dogs, including Dachshunds and poodles, lacking access to food, water, and sufficient space. Additionally, three cats, over 100 chickens, turkeys, rabbits, and birds were found in cramped conditions with infections, injuries, and waste accumulation.

These stories of animal hoarders reveal a complex web of psychological and sociological factors contributing to this alarming phenomenon. It is crucial to recognize animal hoarding as a symptom of larger issues, often intertwined with mental health challenges, trauma, or even addictive tendencies.

Addressing animal hoarding requires a collaborative effort involving animal protection agencies, veterinarians, and social and health services. Simply removing the animals from the hoarder’s residence is insufficient, as the underlying issues persist, leading to a high rate of relapse. Understanding the psychology associated with animal hoarding can guide more effective treatment approaches.

