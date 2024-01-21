Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

With barely six grams of sugar each, these muffins are a lovely warm and nourishing treat in the morning if you’re looking for something to grab and go. They are grain-free and full of healthy fats. Perfectly sweet and bright thanks to a squeeze of citrus juice, they bake up with a slightly crunchy exterior and tender crumb.  

From The Kitchen Commune: Meals to Heal and Nourish Everyone at Your Table, copyright © 2024 by Chay Wike. Reprinted by permission of the author and Flashpoint Books, Seattle, WA.

Wild Blueberry Muffins [Vegan]

Serves

12

Ingredients You Need for Wild Blueberry Muffins [Vegan]

  • 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed or flaxseed meal
  • 3 tablespoons whole psyllium husks
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • 3/4 cup almond milk
  • 1/2 cup avocado oil
  • 1/3 cup maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon alcohol-free vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 cups superfine blanched almond flour
  • 1/4 cup coconut flour
  • 1/4 cup arrowroot flour
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened shredded dried coconut
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher sea salt
  • 1 cup frozen wild blueberries

How to Prepare Wild Blueberry Muffins [Vegan]

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F, and line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper baking cups.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the ground flaxseed, psyllium husks, and lemon zest. Then mix in all the wet ingredients and set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together all the dry ingredients (through salt). Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix with a rubber spatula. (The batter will be thick.) Fold in the blueberries.
  4. Using an ice-cream scoop or measuring cup, drop about 1/4 cup of batter into each baking cup. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until golden brown and a toothpick or fork inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean.
  5. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
  6. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days or in the fridge for 1 week. Bring back to room temperature or toast before serving.

Notes

You can use orange zest and juice instead of lemon if you prefer.

