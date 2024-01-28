Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Almond milk, dark brown sugar and a sprinkle of cinnamon give these oats a warm Autumn-spiced flavor. This recipe makes loose, milky oats, but for a thicker breakfast simply add more oats or less almond milk in this easily adaptable treat.

Vanilla Almond Milk Oatmeal [Vegan]

Serves

2

Ingredients You Need for Vanilla Almond Milk Oatmeal [Vegan]

  • 3 cups almond milk
  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla powder
  • A pinch salt
  • 1/2 cup steel-cut oats
  • 2 sprinkles cinnamon, for garnish

How to Prepare Vanilla Almond Milk Oatmeal [Vegan]

  1. Place the almond milk in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Season the almond milk with the brown sugar, vanilla powder and salt. Stir.
  2. Add the oatmeal, stir, partially cover and bring to a low boil. Stir, lower temperature to low and continue to cook, partially covered for about 5-6 minutes more, or until the oatmeal begins to thicken, but is not fully cooked.
  3. Cover the saucepan completely, wait 10 seconds and turn heat off. Allow the oatmeal to stand on the stove for about 15 minutes.
  4. Divide into 2 portions, sprinkle with cinnamon and enjoy!

Notes

This recipe comes to us from Karma Free Cooking.

