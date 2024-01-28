Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Almond milk, dark brown sugar and a sprinkle of cinnamon give these oats a warm Autumn-spiced flavor. This recipe makes loose, milky oats, but for a thicker breakfast simply add more oats or less almond milk in this easily adaptable treat.
Vanilla Almond Milk Oatmeal [Vegan]
Serves
2
Ingredients You Need for Vanilla Almond Milk Oatmeal [Vegan]
- 3 cups almond milk
- 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla powder
- A pinch salt
- 1/2 cup steel-cut oats
- 2 sprinkles cinnamon, for garnish
How to Prepare Vanilla Almond Milk Oatmeal [Vegan]
- Place the almond milk in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Season the almond milk with the brown sugar, vanilla powder and salt. Stir.
- Add the oatmeal, stir, partially cover and bring to a low boil. Stir, lower temperature to low and continue to cook, partially covered for about 5-6 minutes more, or until the oatmeal begins to thicken, but is not fully cooked.
- Cover the saucepan completely, wait 10 seconds and turn heat off. Allow the oatmeal to stand on the stove for about 15 minutes.
- Divide into 2 portions, sprinkle with cinnamon and enjoy!
Notes
This recipe comes to us from Karma Free Cooking.
