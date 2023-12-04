Looking for an amazing dessert to enjoy? These are perfect to make when you're craving s'mores and come together fairly easily!
S’mores Cookie Bars [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for S’mores Cookie Bars [Vegan]
- 1/3 cup vegan butter (melted)
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 3/4 cup plain flour
- 1.5 oz plantbased milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup chopped chocolate
- 2/3 cups vegan mini marshmallows (or chopped up large marshmallows)
How to Prepare S’mores Cookie Bars [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a 20 x 20 cm baking tin with parchment paper.
- Into a large bowl, add the melted butter, vanilla, milk and brown sugar and mix until smooth.
- Into the bowl, sieve in the flour, then add in the salt and baking powder. Mix until thoroughly combined.
- Into the baking tin, add 2/3 of of the cookie dough mixture and evenly spread. Add half of the chopped chocolate and marshmallows on top.
- Add the rest of the cookie dough mixture into the tray and evenly spread. Add the remaining chocolate and marshmallows on top.
- Bake for 25 minutes until the marshmallows are golden brown.
- Let cool for 15 minutes then serve!
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments