Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
These make a wonderfully delicious appetizer or snack to share with friends!
Pumpkin Butter Cheese Bites [Vegan]
Serves
6
Ingredients You Need for Pumpkin Butter Cheese Bites [Vegan]
- 1 sheet vegan puff pastry thawed
- 1/4 cup pumpkin butter
- 3 plant-based individual cheese rounds, quartered
- 1/4 cup candied pecans chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
How to Prepare Pumpkin Butter Cheese Bites [Vegan]
- Preheat oven to 400 °F.
- Lightly oil a 12 cup muffin pan.
- Cut the puff pastry into 12 equal pieces by cutting the longer side into four pieces and the shorter side into three pieces.
- Place each pastry square into a muffin cup section.
- Top each pastry with 1 tsp of pumpkin butter, then a quarter piece of the plant-based babybel, and a sprinkle of candied pecans.
- Bake in the muffin pan for 30-35 minutes or until the puff pastry is puffed and golden.
- Remove from oven and top with a sprinkle of fresh thyme leaves and allow to cool in muffin pan.
- Once the pumpkin butter bites are cool enough to remove from tin they are ready to serve.
Notes
You can use a silicon muffin pan for this recipe. Feel free to change up the ingredients to suit your taste. Cranberry sauce or fig jam could be a yummy substitute for the pumpkin butter.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments