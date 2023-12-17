Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

These make a wonderfully delicious appetizer or snack to share with friends!

Pumpkin Butter Cheese Bites [Vegan]

Serves

6

Ingredients You Need for Pumpkin Butter Cheese Bites [Vegan]

  • 1 sheet vegan puff pastry thawed
  • 1/4 cup pumpkin butter
  • 3 plant-based individual cheese rounds, quartered
  • 1/4 cup candied pecans chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

How to Prepare Pumpkin Butter Cheese Bites [Vegan]

  1. Preheat oven to 400 °F.
  2. Lightly oil a 12 cup muffin pan.
  3. Cut the puff pastry into 12 equal pieces by cutting the longer side into four pieces and the shorter side into three pieces.
  4. Place each pastry square into a muffin cup section.
  5. Top each pastry with 1 tsp of pumpkin butter, then a quarter piece of the plant-based babybel, and a sprinkle of candied pecans.
  6. Bake in the muffin pan for 30-35 minutes or until the puff pastry is puffed and golden.
  7. Remove from oven and top with a sprinkle of fresh thyme leaves and allow to cool in muffin pan.
  8. Once the pumpkin butter bites are cool enough to remove from tin they are ready to serve.
Notes

You can use a silicon muffin pan for this recipe. Feel free to change up the ingredients to suit your taste. Cranberry sauce or fig jam could be a yummy substitute for the pumpkin butter.

    About The Author

    photourl

    Erin Bruns

    See My Recipes

    Hi! I’m Erin, a recipe developer and food photographer based in Los Angeles, California. I founded Another Vegan Food Blog to encourage all humans to incorporate plant-based foods into their lifestyles with healthy and flavorful recipes. Check out anotherveganfoodblog.com to find your next vegan meal inspiration.

    Comments

