Popcorn bars are as delicious as they sound. These bars with caramel, chocolate, and peanut butter are at one and the same time both chewy, crispy, crunchy, sticky, and some of the best you will taste.
Popcorn Bars With Caramel, Chocolate, And Peanut Butter [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Calories
122
Serves
10 pieces
Cooking Time
70
Ingredients You Need for Popcorn Bars With Caramel, Chocolate, And Peanut Butter [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- 1/2 cup corn kernels
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon salt flakes
- 1/2 cup peanuts, roasted and salted
- 1/2 dried figs
- 7 ounces vegan dark chocolate
- 1/2 recipe of date caramel
How to Prepare Popcorn Bars With Caramel, Chocolate, And Peanut Butter [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- Pop popcorn and let it cool a little.
- In a large bowl, popcorn is mixed in with date caramel, peanuts and figs.
- Bring baking paper in an elongated form and squeeze the mass well together.
- Place the mold in the freezer for 30 minutes.
- Melt the chocolate over a water bath and pour it evenly over the popcorn.
- Put the mold back in the freezer for 30 minutes to make the chocolate solidify.
- Cut 10 bars with a bread knife.
- Server bars cold and store the remaining in the refrigerator in a sealed container.
Nutritional Information
Per Serving: Calories: 172 | Carbs: 31.5 g | Fat: 5 g | Protein: 3 g | Sodium: 31 mg | Sugar: 18 gNote: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
