These easy-to-throw-together treats are totally adaptable and adorable! The no-bake clusters are a combination of all your trail mix favorites and fluffy popcorn. The popcorn clusters only take about 20 minutes to set in the freezer, making them a great party treat to make in a pinch.
No-Bake Trail Mix Popcorn Clusters [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Calories
92
Serves
24 clusters
Cooking Time
20
Ingredients You Need for No-Bake Trail Mix Popcorn Clusters [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- 1 cup popcorn
- 1/2 cup oats (gluten-free if needed)
- 1 cup total of mixed nuts, seeds, raisins, dried cranberries, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, goji berries, etc
- 6 tablespoons coconut oil
- 6 tablespoons brown rice syrup
- 1 tablespoon lucuma powder (optional, but adds a caramel-like flavour)
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 4 drops liquid stevia
How to Prepare No-Bake Trail Mix Popcorn Clusters [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- Line cutting board with parchment paper and make enough room in your freezer to accommodate it.
- Add the popcorn, oats, and trail mix ingredients in a large bowl, and toss to mix.
- Set a small pan over medium heat and stir the coconut oil, brown rice syrup, lucuma powder, sea salt, and vanilla together. Continue to stir as the coconut oil melts. Bring to a simmer and allow the mixture to simmer for 1 full minute. Stir in the stevia. Remove from heat and pour over the dry mixture. Use a spatula to mix, ensuring that everything is evenly coated in the syrup mix.
- Use a tablespoon-sized measuring spoon and scoop out heaped tablespoons of the mixture. Place on the prepared parchment-lined board. When all the mixture has been portioned out, transfer to the freezer to set for 20 minutes.
- Set clusters can be stored in a covered container in the refrigerator. Will keep for 3 days. The clusters are best from the refrigerator, but they can stay at room temperature for about an hour without becoming too soft.
Nutritional Information
Per Cluster: Calories: 92 | Carbs: 10 g | Fat: 6 g | Protein: 1 g | Sodium: 26 mg | Sugar: 7 gNote: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
