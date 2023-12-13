No-Bake Trail Mix Popcorn Clusters [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

Healthful foods made using wholesome, natural ingredients and always without gluten, dairy, eggs or corn.



Christine DesRoches writes recipes for her blog, My Natural Kitchen. She lives in the Niagara region of Southern Ontario. My Natural Kitchen is a collection of deeply-nourishing and healthful foods made using wholesome, natural ingredients and always without gluten, dairy, eggs or corn. "Alternative baking" has become a favourite past-time, and something beautiful, healthy and delicious is always in the works!