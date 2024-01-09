Mushroom à la King [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

Always fascinated by the subject of nutrition, Helyn first strayed from eating animal-based products in 2012. She immediately saw so many health benefits from eating only plants that she decided to share some fun recipes she was creating in her kitchen by starting her blog. Before long, her following exploded, and she now has a loyal readership, a published smoothie book, and over 600 recipes on Helyn's Kitchen! She is a graduate of T. Colin Campbell's plant-based nutrition program through eCornell University. She plans to continue her education to help others realize a healthier lifestyle, a greener planet, and a more compassionate world.