Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

Yum! Did you ever have Chicken à la King? How about Turkey à la King? Enter this fabulously scrumptious vegan version of the creamy à la King: Mushroom à la King! It's made with mushroom, onion, bell peppers, cashews, peas! Super creamy and delicious. Serve this mushroom à la King with rice or bread for yummy dinner!

Mushroom à la King [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Serves

4

Ingredients You Need for Mushroom à la King [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

  • 1 1/2 pounds mushrooms (any kind—I used white button and shiitake), sliced
  • 1 medium-sized sweet onion, diced
  • 1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced
  • 1/2 cup green bell pepper, diced
  • 1 1/2 cups raw cashews
  • 2 cups pure water
  • 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup sweet peas (frozen is fine)

How to Prepare Mushroom à la King [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

  1. Water saute the mushrooms, onion and peppers until tender.
  2. Place the cashews into a high-powered blender with one cup of water. Blend until smooth. Add the remaining water and blend again until smooth.
  3. Add the cashew cream to the veggies with the black pepper and the peas. Stir well and simmer until hot. Add more water if the cashew cream gets too thick. It should be the consistency of a cream sauce.
  4. Serve on top of rice, pasta or… toast!
$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Report Recipe Issue

Please report any concerns about this recipe below!

Is there an issue with this recipe?



About The Author

photourl

Helyn Dunn

See My Recipes

Always fascinated by the subject of nutrition, Helyn first strayed from eating animal-based products in 2012. She immediately saw so many health benefits from eating only plants that she decided to share some fun recipes she was creating in her kitchen by starting her blog. Before long, her following exploded, and she now has a loyal readership, a published smoothie book, and over 600 recipes on Helyn's Kitchen! She is a graduate of T. Colin Campbell's plant-based nutrition program through eCornell University. She plans to continue her education to help others realize a healthier lifestyle, a greener planet, and a more compassionate world.

Comments