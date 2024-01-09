Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Yum! Did you ever have Chicken à la King? How about Turkey à la King? Enter this fabulously scrumptious vegan version of the creamy à la King: Mushroom à la King! It's made with mushroom, onion, bell peppers, cashews, peas! Super creamy and delicious. Serve this mushroom à la King with rice or bread for yummy dinner!
Mushroom à la King [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Mushroom à la King [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- 1 1/2 pounds mushrooms (any kind—I used white button and shiitake), sliced
- 1 medium-sized sweet onion, diced
- 1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced
- 1/2 cup green bell pepper, diced
- 1 1/2 cups raw cashews
- 2 cups pure water
- 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup sweet peas (frozen is fine)
How to Prepare Mushroom à la King [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- Water saute the mushrooms, onion and peppers until tender.
- Place the cashews into a high-powered blender with one cup of water. Blend until smooth. Add the remaining water and blend again until smooth.
- Add the cashew cream to the veggies with the black pepper and the peas. Stir well and simmer until hot. Add more water if the cashew cream gets too thick. It should be the consistency of a cream sauce.
- Serve on top of rice, pasta or… toast!
- Bell Pepper
- Cashew
- Mushroom Recipes
- Peas
