When guests come to visit, I often serve these small spiced pastries as a snack before a main meal. It takes time to envelop each kachori in pastry, but go slowly and try to wrap each one evenly and without splitting the dough. From Manju’s Cookbook: Vegetarian Gujarati Indian Recipes from a Much-Loved Family Restaurant by Manju Patel, Photography by Clare Winfield © Ryland Peters & Small
Kachori (Spicy Peas Wrapped in Pastry) [Vegan]
Serves
8
Ingredients You Need for Kachori (Spicy Peas Wrapped in Pastry) [Vegan]
For the Dough:
- 1 cup (130 g) plain or all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons (45 ml) sunflower oil, plus extra for greasing and deep-frying
For the Kachori:
- 1 2/3 cups (250 g) fresh peas (defrosted if using frozen)
- 1 tablespoon sunflower oil
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1/3 teaspoon asafoetida
- 3/4 oz. (20 g) semolina
- 1 teaspoon Ginger and Garlic Paste (recipe below)
- 1 teaspoon red chilli/chile powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 3/4 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
To Serve:
- Lili Chutney (recipe below)
- Amli Chutney (recipe below)
For the Ginger and Garlic Paste:
- 12–13 garlic cloves, peeled
- 2–21/2-in. (5-6 cm) piece of fresh ginger, peeled
- 1 teaspoon sunflower oil
For the Lili Chutney:
- 1 cup (25 g) fresh mint leaves
- 2 cups (50 g) fresh coriander/cilantro leaves
- 3 green chillies/chilis
- thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, peeled
- 5 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
For the Amli Chutney:
- 3 1/2 oz. (100 g) dried tamarind block, broken into small pieces
- 2 cups (480 ml) boiling water
- 2/3 cup (100 g) dates, stoned/pitted and chopped into 1-in. (2 cm) pieces
- 1 1/4 cups (250 g) granulated sugar
- 9 oz. (250 g) palm sugar/jaggery, grated
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon red chilli/chile powder
- 2 tablespoons ground cumin
- 2/3 teaspoon black peppercorns, crushed to a powder in a pestle and mortar
- 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
How to Prepare Kachori (Spicy Peas Wrapped in Pastry) [Vegan]
To Make the Ginger-Garlic Paste:
- Place all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and blitz to a smooth paste. Add a little water (or oil) if needed to loosen. This paste can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for 3–4 days. Just add to curries as required.
For the Lili Chutney:
- Wash the fresh mint and coriander leaves in cold water and dry using kitchen paper.
- Put all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and blitz until smooth.
- Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.
For the Amli Chutney:
- Place the tamarind in a bowl, pour over half of the boiling water. Leave for 30 minutes.
- Place the dates in a separate bowl and pour over the rest of the boiling water. Leave to soak for 30 minutes.
- Sieve/strain the tamarind mixture into a third bowl to remove any seeds. If the mixture is too thick, add a splash of water to loosen.
- Place the dates along with their soaking water in a blender and blitz to a smooth paste.
- Place a large saucepan over medium heat for 2–3 minutes. Add the tamarind and date mixtures to the pan along with all the remaining ingredients. Add 120 ml/1/2 cup water and cook, stirring continuously, for 25 minutes or until the chutney reduces and becomes quite thick. Keep stirring as the chutney cooks to make sure it doesn’t burn.
- Turn off the heat and let the chutney cool down in the pan, stirring occasionally. Once cooled, add enough cold water to achieve your preferred consistency.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (160°C fan/ 180°C//Gas 4) and sterilize two heatproof glasses.
- Transfer the chutney to the sterilized jars and store in fridge for up to 3 weeks.
For the Kachori:
- To make the dough, place the ﬂour, salt and oil in a wide bowl and gently mix together. Slowly add 1/3 cup cold water (70 ml) a little at a time and stir to combine. Add a few drops of oil to the palms of your hands and knead the dough until it is smooth and comes away cleanly from the bowl. Cover with a dish towel and leave the dough to rest for 15 minutes.
- To make the kachori, place the peas in a blender or food processor and give them a quick blitz using the pulse setting, if you have one. The peas should be partially crushed but not fully blended into tiny pieces.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan/skillet over a medium heat for 2–3 minutes. Check the oil is hot enough by placing a few mustard seeds in the pan; if they sizzle, the oil is ready. Reduce the heat to medium-low and then add the mustard seeds. Quickly stir and add the asafoetida and semolina. Keep stirring until the semolina becomes golden brown.
- Add the crushed peas to the pan and stir gently to mix together. Cook for 3–4 minutes, stirring continuously. Add the rest of the ingredients to the pan, mix well and continue to cook, stirring continuously, for 3–4 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the heat and spread the pea mixture out on a plate and leave to cool.
- Once the pea mixture is cool enough to handle, roll it into 8 equal balls using a gentle pressure so the balls hold their shape.
- Give the prepared dough a quick knead, then divide it into 8 pieces, rolling each into a ball.
- Take a dough ball and gently stretch it into a palm-sized circle. Add a pea ball in the center of the dough and carefully wrap the dough around it so that the peas are completely covered. Press the dough to seal the ball and remove any excess dough.
- Gently roll and smooth each ball in between the palms of your hands and place on a plate. Repeat until everything has been used up.
- Heat enough oil for deep-frying in a wide pan or wok over a high heat for 3 minutes. Check the oil is ready by placing a piece of dough into the oil; if the dough rises to the surface, the oil is ready.
- Gently roll each dough ball in your hands before lowering into the hot oil. Deep-fry a few at a time but avoid them touching each other too much. Cook, turning occasionally, for 4–5 minutes until golden all over. Remove from the oil and place on kitchen paper. Repeat until all have been fried. Serve with chutney.
Notes
Note: You can freeze the kachori, just make sure you defrost them before deep-frying and serve them piping hot.
