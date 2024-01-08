Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
As fall approaches, summer salads give way to hearty cooked dishes. This bean and kale dish, served over a bed of warm polenta, is just the thing to serve for supper as cooler weather moves in.
Italian White Beans with Kale [Vegan]
Serves
4-5
Ingredients You Need for Italian White Beans with Kale [Vegan]
For the Beans and Kale:
- 1 3/4 quarts water
- 1 1/2 cups dry white beans (such as Cannellini or Great Northerns)
- 4 cups packed kale leaves, roughly chopped
- 1 3/4 cups canned crushed, peeled tomatoes
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 red or orange bell pepper, chopped
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon each, leaf thyme, leaf oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Salt, to taste
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
For the Polenta:
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 2 cups plant-based milk
- 1 cup polenta
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 cup vegan Italian cheese blend
- 3 tablespoons unsalted vegan butter
- 1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves
- 1 tablespoon finely sliced chives or finely chopped basil
How to Prepare Italian White Beans with Kale [Vegan]
For the Polenta:
- Heat the olive oil in a 2-qt sauce pan over medium-low heat and add the minced garlic. Cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the chicken broth, kosher salt and milk, and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce the heat and slowly pour the cornmeal into the hot liquid, whisking to prevent lumps.
- Lower the heat to cook the mixture at a gentle simmer. Cook, stirring frequently, until the cornmeal is creamy, about 20 to 30 minutes. The more you stir, the creamier it will be. Remove the polenta from the heat and stir the vegan cheese, vegan butter, and herbs. Cover and keep warm.
For the Beans and Kale:
- Bring water to a boil in a large pot, then add beans. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 40 minutes, then add 2 cups of the kale, tomatoes and bay leaf. Continue to simmer, covered, for another half hour.
- Meanwhile, heat oil and saute onion, pepper and garlic in it with thyme, oregano and red pepper flakes. After the beans have simmered 30 minutes, stir in sauteed vegetables. Add salt and balsamic vinegar. Cover and cook for another hour, adding water if needed, or if the sauce seems too thin, leave the lid off to thicken the sauce. Cook until beans are tender and the sauce is the desired consistency. Adjust seasonings and add the remaining 2 cups of chopped kale. Simmer another 5 minutes and serve over creamy polenta and topped with grated vegan parmesan cheese.
Notes
This recipe comes to us from Patrice of Circle B Kitchen.
