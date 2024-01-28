Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
If you wait until your tomatoes are in season and at their most ripe-and-juicy state before making this galette, you’ll thank me—or thank Mother Nature, who will do most of the work for you. This is a great stand-in for pizza if you get the craving! The crust is infused with cheesy nutritional yeast and herbs for added flavor. I love this in the summertime, served with sliced steak or salad for an easy warm-weather dinner alfresco.
Heirloom Tomato Galette [Vegan]
Serves
4-6
Ingredients You Need for Heirloom Tomato Galette [Vegan]
For the Filling:
- 1 1/2 pounds heirloom tomatoes (3 to 4 medium tomatoes), cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
- Kosher sea salt
- 2/3 cup Fresh Almond Ricotta Cheese
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for serving
- Handful of fresh basil, torn
For the Dough:
- 1 1/2 cups superfine blanched almond flour
- 2/3 cup arrowroot flour
- 1/4 cup nutritional yeast
- 1 tablespoon psyllium husk powder
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher sea salt
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons water
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
How to Prepare Heirloom Tomato Galette [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 375°F, and adjust the oven rack to the center.
- Lay your tomato slices out on a plate, season with salt, and allow to develop flavor.
- To make the dough: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together all the dry ingredients. In a small cup, mix the wet ingredients, then add them to the dry. Using a rubber spatula, fold and mix thoroughly until the dough comes together and forms a ball. It may take a little time.
- Turn the dough out onto a cutting board lined with parchment paper, form into a 6-inch disk, and place a second sheet of parchment paper over the dough. Roll it out until it’s about 12 inches in diameter and ¼ inch thick. Don’t worry about the shape too much; you should end up with a jagged circle.
- Transfer the parchment paper with the dough to a baking sheet and remove the top layer of paper.
- Spread the ricotta cheese with a small spatula evenly over the base of the dough like you would pizza sauce, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border. Lay the tomatoes over the cheese, slightly overlapping them, making sure to cover all the cheese. Season the tomatoes with pepper and sprinkle with the fresh thyme.
- To form the galette: This dough is more fragile than traditional dough, so use the parchment paper instead of your hands to form the galette. First, gently lift a roughly 3-inch section of the edge of the dough up and over the tomatoes, folding it so it overlaps the tomatoes by about an inch. Peel the paper back if necessary. Make your way around the whole galette, pleating the dough in successive folds until you have completed the circle and the dough is folded over the entire outer rim of the tomatoes. Press any sections of overlapping dough together firmly as you go. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of olive oil over the tomatoes, and brush the crust with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil.
- Bake for 30 minutes, until light golden brown, then broil on high for 2 to 3 minutes to get extra browning on the crust.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely, about an hour. Drizzle with olive oil and serve at room temperature, garnished with the basil.
Notes
- Drizzle 1/4 cup of pesto over the vegan ricotta cheese for added flavor.
- Cover any leftover galette with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 3 days. Before serving, pop it back in the oven at 350°F for 10 minutes, until warm.
