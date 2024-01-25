Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Seasoned with mild spices, this protein-rich dish is well balanced in terms of flavors and is very easy to make. Avoid overcooking the lentils; they should hold their shape. Excerpt from The Essential Vegan Indian Cookbook by Priya Lakshminarayan, published by Rockridge Press. Copyright © 2021 by Callisto Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Green Lentil Curry [Vegan]
Serves
4
Cooking Time
45
Ingredients You Need for Green Lentil Curry [Vegan]
- 1 1/3 cups dried green lentils
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seeds
- 6 curry leaves
- 4 dried red chile peppers
- 1/4 teaspoon asafetida (hing)
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 tablespoon ginger paste
- 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 tomato, coarsely chopped
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- teaspoon amchur powder
- teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro
- Roti or naan, for serving
How to Prepare Green Lentil Curry [Vegan]
- Rinse the green lentils under running water, then combine them in a medium pan with 2½ cups of water and 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook over medium heat for about 25 minutes or until al dente, then drain them and set aside.
- In the same pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Once hot, temper the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, red chiles, and asafetida.
- Stir in the onion, ginger paste, and garlic. Sauté until translucent.
- Add the tomato and remaining ½ teaspoon of salt. Cook until the tomato turns soft and pulpy. Add the chili powder, coriander, amchur powder, and lentils and mix everything together well.
- Cook for 3 minutes and then garnish with the cilantro. Serve with roti or naan.
Notes
You can make this dish with any lentil variety.
