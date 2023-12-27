Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This delicious, vegan Greek meatballs recipe is served with a fresh salad, whipped feta, and creamy orzo.
Greek Meatballs with Whipped Feta and Creamy Orzo [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Greek Meatballs with Whipped Feta and Creamy Orzo [Vegan]
For the Meatballs:
- 14 oz (396 grams) of your choice of vegan meat substitute
- 3/4 cup finely chopped sweet white onion
- 3 large garlic cloves finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- 3 tablespoons oat milk
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 teaspoon umami spice optional, I used Trader Joe's
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper
- handful fresh dill finely chopped
For the Tomato Salad:
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes halved
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- handful fresh oregano finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
For the Orzo:
- 1 1/2 cups dry orzo
For the Whipped Feta:
- 1 cup vegan feta
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon cracked pepper
How to Prepare Greek Meatballs with Whipped Feta and Creamy Orzo [Vegan]
- Prepare your meatballs by adding all your ingredients into a bowl, mix well using your hands and create golf size balls. Should yield around 12-14.
- Heat a cast-iron skillet or pan on high and lightly grease with olive oil spray. You want to add your meatballs to the skillet or pan when you see smoke rising. Cook for around 5-6 minutes on each side or until perfectly golden all around. Keep a close eye on the balls to avoid any unnecessary burning.
- Prepare the salad by adding all the ingredients into a small bowl and stir till combined. Set aside to marry.
- Prepare the orzo by following the package instructions. Once cooked, strain and lightly dust with pepper and olive oil or vegan butter.
- Stir till coated.
- Prepare the whipped feta by adding the ingredients to a high-speed food processor. Process till perfectly whipped and creamy. Place in the fridge to set while you plate everything else.
- Feel free to put your plate together by first adding the whipped feta, then the orzo, then the meatballs, then some of that fresh gorgeous salad.
- Garnish with fresh dill or oregano!
