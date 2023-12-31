Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Warming, sweet, crunchy, chewy, and moreish, these cookies are a favorite of ours when the weather starts to turn in the autumn. I think it’s the delicious complex flavor that comes from the molasses—a syrup derived from brown sugar that is used in making rum. Excerpted from BReD by Edward Tatton and Natasha Tatton. Copyright © 2023 Edward Tatton and Natasha Tatton. Photography by Janis Nicolay. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.
Ginger and Molasses Cookies [Vegan]
Serves
14 cookies
Ingredients You Need for Ginger and Molasses Cookies [Vegan]
- 1 1/2 cups and 1 tablespoon (340g) cold vegan butter
- 1 1/4 cups (250g) loosely packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup (150g) blackstrap molasses
- 1/2 cup (125g) pure maple syrup
- 1 1/2 tablespoons (20g) pure vanilla extract
- 4 1/4 cups (585g) all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon (20g) baking soda
- 5 tablespoons (25g) ground ginger
- 1 cup (or 100g/3.5 oz dehydrated ginger, ground)
- 2 tablespoons (15g) ground cinnamon
- 3 teaspoons (7g) ground nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon (5g) fine sea salt
- 1/2 cup (100g) raw cane sugar, for rolling
How to Prepare Ginger and Molasses Cookies [Vegan]
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, cream together the butter and brown sugar on medium speed until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the molasses, maple syrup, and vanilla and beat on medium-low speed until fully combined. Stop the mixer and scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed to ensure thorough mixing.
- In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Whisk to combine.
- Add half of the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix on low speed to combine. Add the remaining dry ingredients and mix on low speed until fully incorporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Stop the mixer and scrape down the bottom and sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed to fully mix all the ingredients. Cover the bowl and chill in the fridge for 1 hour. This will firm up the dough and make weighing and shaping easier and less messy.
- Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Have a small bowl of water ready. Divide the dough evenly into 14 balls (about 110g/3.9 oz each). Roll each ball in your palms to achieve a smooth finish, using a little water on your hands to prevent sticking. Slightly flatten the balls into discs about 1 inch (2.5cm) thick.
- Arrange the cookies on the lined baking sheets and chill in the fridge for at least 1 hour but ideally overnight. (Unbaked cookies can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days before baking or in the freezer for up to 1 month. If frozen, defrost the cookies in the fridge for 8 to 10 hours or overnight before baking.)
- When ready to bake, arrange the oven racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 340°F (170°C).
- Place the cane sugar in a medium bowl and roll the cookies in the sugar. Return the coated cookies to the baking sheet, leaving 2 inches (5cm) between them to allow for spreading. Bake the cookies until they are cracking and dark brown on top, 14 to 16 minutes. If you are not using a convection oven, you may need to rotate the cookies halfway through. Allow the cookies to cool completely on the baking sheets.
- These cookies are best enjoyed on the day of baking but can be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for up to 3 days.
Comments