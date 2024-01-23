Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Fluffy Vegan Cinnamon Rolls are a dream come true! Easy to prepare the night before for a slow morning or bake and freeze until the perfect moment arrives. These homemade & delicious vegan cinnamon rolls are sticky, soft, sweet & plant-based!
Cinnamon Rolls [Vegan]
Serves
12
Ingredients You Need for Cinnamon Rolls [Vegan]
For the Dough:
- 2 3/4 cup of all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon of coconut sugar
- 2 teaspoons of instant yeast
- 1/2 teaspoon of flaky sea salt
- 1 cup of warmed (100-110 degrees Fahrenheit) plant milk
- 6 tablespoons of coconut oil, melted
Cinnamon Sugar Filling:
- 2 tablespoons of coconut oil, melted plus more for coating the rolled dough
- 1/3 cup of coconut sugar
- 1 tablespoon Ceylon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon of nutmeg
For the Glaze:
- 1 cup powdered monk fruit
- 2-3 tablespoons of plant milk
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
How to Prepare Cinnamon Rolls [Vegan]
- Combine the flour, sugar, yeast, and salt in a large bowl.
- Warm the milk, like coconut, cashew, oat, or almond milk (be careful it doesn't go over 110 degrees Fahrenheit or it might kill the yeast), and stir in the six tablespoons of melted coconut oil. Combine with flour mixture until a smooth, sticky dough forms.
- Knead the dough on an oiled surface for up to 5 minutes until all flour is incorporated and stretchy.
- Wash and oil the large mixing bowl and place the dough ball in the center. Cover with a wet kitchen towel or plate. Set the bowl in a warm place and allow it to rise for about an hour or until doubled in size.
- Once risen, roll the dough out using additional flour on your work surface and a rolling pin. Shape the dough into a large rectangle about 20 inches wide X 12 inches long.
- Brush melted coconut oil over the top and sprinkle with the sugar mixture until evenly coated.
- Roll the dough away from you into a tight log.
- Using a sharp knife, cut 12 rolls (1.3 inches each - cut one or two from the center, then use as a guide for identical results). *See notes if prepping ahead for the next day; you'll stop here.
- Place the 12 rolls facing up on an oiled baking dish, cover again with parchment paper or plastic wrap, and allow the dough to rest in a warm place for 45 minutes or until they double in size.
- Once the second dough rise has been completed pop the rolls in a preheated oven of 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake uncovered for 20 minutes. Keep an eye on them at the tail end, and remove from heat once the outside is slightly golden brown with a little crisp.
- Prepare the glaze, serve warm, and enjoy your perfect treats!
