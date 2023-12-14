Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Vegan grilled cheese has never been more festive! This garlicky vegan Christmas grilled cheese is the cutest holiday snack ever!
Christmas Grilled Cheese [Vegan]
Serves
Ingredients You Need for Christmas Grilled Cheese [Vegan]
- 12 Slices of thick sliced bread
- 3 tablespoons Butter
- 2 teaspoons Garlic Powder
- 1 tablespoon Parsley Flakes
- 1/3 cup vegan Cheddar Style Cheese
- 1/4 cup Cranberry Sauce
How to Prepare Christmas Grilled Cheese [Vegan]
- Toast the bread slices until they are crispy and brown. The bread is much easier to cut and butter if you toast it first!
- On a cutting board, cut the toast into Christmas trees and gingerbread men, using a Christmas-shaped cookie cutter. Press the cookie cutter into the toast then remove excess bread and set aside. I used the leftover bread to make stuffing!
- In a small dish, mix the butter, garlic powder, and parsley flakes.
- Coat one side of each slice of bread in a thin layer of the garlic butter.
- Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat, with a bit of butter.
- While the pan is heating up, top half the slices with a layer of Fauxmage, then a layer of cranberry sauce.
- Press together two slices; one with cheese, one without. Repeat this step until you’ve used up all the bread, Fauxmage, and cranberry sauce. Feel free to coat each slice with Fauxmage for a more cheese-y sandwich!
- Place the uncooked grilled cheese on the pan and fry for about 4 minutes on each side or until both sides are golden brown.
- Serve with a side of cranberry sauce or tomato soup to dip!
Comments