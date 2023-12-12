Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Easy no-bake dessert ready in fifteen minutes. It's positively delicious and packed with rich chocolate-rum flavours, a perfect weekend indulgence alongside a cup of tea or to show off at a dinner party.
Chocolate Salami [Vegan]
Serves
10-12
Ingredients You Need for Chocolate Salami [Vegan]
- 250 g – biscuits (vegan, GF or preferred type)
- 90 g – dark Chocolate 75% and up (vegan, GF)
- 1/2 cup (one stick) – organic vegan butter
- 1/2 cup (95 g) – organic coconut sugar
- 1/2 cup (125 g) – plant-based milk
- 3 teaspoons (13 g) – organic rum extract
- 2 teaspoon (4 g) – instant coffee powder (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon (2 g) – Himalayan salt
- 1/4 teaspoon (1.42 g) – org cinnamon powder
How to Prepare Chocolate Salami [Vegan]
- Add dark chocolate pieces and butter to a medium-sized pot to melt on the stove on low. Whisk until the chocolate has melted completely. Mix in the coconut sugar, salt, cinnamon powder and instant coffee (optional). Stir continuously for sugar to dissolve. Lastly, add in the milk, rum essence. Whisk for another minute until all ingredients are fully incorporated, place a lid on and set aside on the warmer.
- Add all biscuits to a large bowl and break them into small pieces using your hands.
- Pour dark chocolate mixture over the biscuit pieces, and fold in ingredients using a silicon spatula. Fold ingredients until Chocolate covers all biscuits. *Note: if the biscuit mixture is too dry, add in one or two tablespoons of warm milk. The consistency of the mix can vary depending on the type of biscuits you choose to use.
- Spread a large food plastic wrap on your workstation, place half of the chocolate biscuit mix on one end, spread it along close to the edge, start rolling, and shape the salami into a log, keeping a tight roll all the way. Wrap the ends closed. Repeat the step to make up the second salami log. Refrigerate for a minimum of 6 hours (overnight recommended). The prolonged refrigeration improves the flavour of the dessert.
- When ready to serve, remove the plastic wrap carefully (cutting each end first), and dust with sifted coconut flour (for a healthier version) or icing sugar if preferred.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments