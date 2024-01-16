Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
You can spoon this delicious condiment over most roasted vegetables or enjoy this on toasted garlic bread with olive oil. It’s a lovely combination of sweet-and-sour ingredients with soft toasty nuts, punchy acids, and fresh herbs. You might want to double the recipe because it disappears fast.
From The Kitchen Commune: Meals to Heal and Nourish Everyone at Your Table, copyright © 2024 by Chay Wike. Reprinted by permission of the author and Flashpoint Books, Seattle, WA.
Caper-Currant Relish [Vegan]
Serves
3/4 cups
Ingredients You Need for Caper-Currant Relish [Vegan]
- 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts
- 1/4 cup dried currants
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 2 tablespoons capers, rinsed and finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
- 1 large clove garlic, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- Kosher sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
How to Prepare Caper-Currant Relish [Vegan]
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients and stir gently until everything is mixed well. Taste and adjust seasoning. Allow the flavors to develop for at least 10 minutes.
- Use immediately, or transfer to an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to a week.
Notes
To toast pine nuts, simply warm them in a small, dry nonstick skillet over medium heat, shaking the pan occasionally to ensure they don’t burn, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer them to a plate to cool.
