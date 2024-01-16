Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

You can spoon this delicious condiment over most roasted vegetables or enjoy this on toasted garlic bread with olive oil. It’s a lovely combination of sweet-and-sour ingredients with soft toasty nuts, punchy acids, and fresh herbs. You might want to double the recipe because it disappears fast.  

From The Kitchen Commune: Meals to Heal and Nourish Everyone at Your Table, copyright © 2024 by Chay Wike. Reprinted by permission of the author and Flashpoint Books, Seattle, WA.

Caper-Currant Relish [Vegan]

Serves

3/4 cups

Ingredients You Need for Caper-Currant Relish [Vegan]

  • 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts
  • 1/4 cup dried currants
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons capers, rinsed and finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 large clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup
  • Kosher sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Prepare Caper-Currant Relish [Vegan]

  1. In a medium mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients and stir gently until everything is mixed well. Taste and adjust seasoning. Allow the flavors to develop for at least 10 minutes.
  2. Use immediately, or transfer to an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to a week.

Notes

To toast pine nuts, simply warm them in a small, dry nonstick skillet over medium heat, shaking the pan occasionally to ensure they don’t burn, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer them to a plate to cool.

Report Recipe Issue

Please report any concerns about this recipe below!

Is there an issue with this recipe?



    About The Author

    photourl

    Chay Wike

    See My Recipes

    Preparing a meal is an act of love for yourself and the ones you share it with. In Kitchen Commune cookbook, Chay Wike, author of the home cooking and lifestyle blog The Kitchen Commune, offers a guide to reclaiming your health and nourishing your family and friends with easy, delicious, allergen-friendly recipes for all seasons.

    Comments

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.