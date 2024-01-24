Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This meal is filling and full of flavor!
Avo Toast with Vegg [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Avo Toast with Vegg [Vegan]
For the Vegg Whites:
- 1/4 cup cubed extra firm tofu
- 3/4 cup water
- 1 teaspoon nutritional yeast
- 3/4 teaspoon agar powder (I use NOW brand)
- 1/4 teaspoon kala namak (black salt)
For the Vegg Yolks:
- 1 large white potato peeled, cubed, and boiled until soft (I cooked mine for 18 minutes)
- 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
- 1/4 teaspoon kala namak
- 1/4 teaspoon turmeric
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
For the Avocado:
- 1/2 avocado, mashed
For the Toast:
- 2 slices any gluten-free bread
For the Topping:
- Red pepper flakes
How to Prepare Avo Toast with Vegg [Vegan]
- To make the vegg white; Add the tofu, water, nutritional yeast, agar powder, and kala namak to a blender and process until completely liquefied.
- Add the mixture to a saucepan and heat to a soft boil, stirring frequently, about 3 minutes.
- Transfer the mixture to a cup with a lip.
- Pour the mixture into the molds and then in the fridge for an hour.
- To make the vegg yolks; Add the boiled potato to a medium bowl. Add the nutritional yeast, kala namak, turmeric, and garlic powder. Mash until the mixture is smooth.
- Take the vegg white mixture out of the fridge and pop them out of the molds.
- Take a melon baller and scoop out the middle of the vegg white to make room for the yolks.
- Then take the melon baller and scoop from the vegg yolk mixture and place it in the middle of the vegg white to make it look like a real boiled egg!
- To assemble the avocado toast; Spread half the mashed avocado on a slice of toast and top with the poached vegg. Sprinkle with red pepper flakes. Do the same with the other slice.
