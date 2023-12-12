Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Homemade crunchy almond butter vanilla bean granola will be your new favorite. Packed with wholesome ingredients like oats, almonds, and coconut oil, you will never want to buy the store-bought kind again! Granola is 100-times better when it is homemade! It's great to add to vegan yogurt, eat with almond milk, grab a handful anytime for a snack, or even sprinkle it over some ice cream! If you’ve never made homemade granola, you are in for a treat. This almond butter vanilla bean granola is way better than store bought kind. It’s fresh, crunchy, customizable, and smells amazing! Homemade granola is also much healthier than the store-bought kind because you control exactly what is going into the recipe. This almond butter vanilla bean granola combines the most amazing flavors ever: vanilla bean paste, maple syrup, crunchy almonds, and cacao nibs for a chocolate-y taste without making this granola too sweet! P.S. The crunch is unreal, you guys!

Almond Butter Vanilla Bean Granola [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

