Homemade crunchy almond butter vanilla bean granola will be your new favorite. Packed with wholesome ingredients like oats, almonds, and coconut oil, you will never want to buy the store-bought kind again! Granola is 100-times better when it is homemade! It's great to add to vegan yogurt, eat with almond milk, grab a handful anytime for a snack, or even sprinkle it over some ice cream! If you’ve never made homemade granola, you are in for a treat. This almond butter vanilla bean granola is way better than store bought kind. It’s fresh, crunchy, customizable, and smells amazing! Homemade granola is also much healthier than the store-bought kind because you control exactly what is going into the recipe. This almond butter vanilla bean granola combines the most amazing flavors ever: vanilla bean paste, maple syrup, crunchy almonds, and cacao nibs for a chocolate-y taste without making this granola too sweet! P.S. The crunch is unreal, you guys!
Almond Butter Vanilla Bean Granola [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Serves
6
Cooking Time
35
Ingredients You Need for Almond Butter Vanilla Bean Granola [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- 5 cups old fashioned oats
- 1/4 cup coconut sugar
- pinch of sea salt
- 1/2 cup coconut oil, melted
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 cup creamy all natural almond butter
- 2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste
- 1 cup whole almonds, roughly chopped
- 1/3 cup cacao nibs
How to Prepare Almond Butter Vanilla Bean Granola [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine oats, coconut sugar, and salt.
- Whisk together coconut oil, maple syrup, almond butter, and vanilla bean paste in a separate mixing bowl, until smooth.
- Add coconut oil mixture to oats and stir well making sure to fully coat oats. Divide the oat mixture and spread evenly on prepared baking sheets. Bake 30-35 minutes, stirring the often, until oats are dry.
- Transfer baking sheets to cooling racks and allow to cool completely. Mix in the almonds and cacao nibs to the cooled granola.
- Store granola in air-tight jars.
