Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries [Vegan]

Vicky Coates runs the blog Clean Lean Bakes. She created Clean Lean Bakes based on her passion for baking up yummy healthy creations. Eating healthy and exercising is a big part of her lifestyle; therefore, many of her recipes are high in protein to support recovery and muscle building to match her active lifestyle. She’s continually bringing together her favorite recipes, which particularly suit those seeking high-protein plant-based diets. In addition, many of her recipes are gluten-free, vegan, and refined sugar-free.