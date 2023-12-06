If you haven’t tried sweet potato fries from an air fryer yet then here's a recipe that will change your life...
Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries [Vegan]
Serves
2
Cooking Time
20
Ingredients You Need for Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries [Vegan]
- 4 large sweet potatoes
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- Salt and pepper to season
- Coconut oil spray
How to Prepare Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries [Vegan]
- Simply chop the sweet potato into chips.
- Place into the air fryer and spray with coconut oil and add the seasoning.
- Adjust the temperature and time according to the settings of your air fryer.
- Serve with your favorite dip.
- Sweet Potato
