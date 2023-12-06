one green planet
If you haven’t tried sweet potato fries from an air fryer yet then here's a recipe that will change your life...

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries [Vegan]

Serves

2

Cooking Time

20

Ingredients You Need for Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries [Vegan]

  • 4 large sweet potatoes
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • Salt and pepper to season
  • Coconut oil spray

How to Prepare Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries [Vegan]

  1. Simply chop the sweet potato into chips.
  2. Place into the air fryer and spray with coconut oil and add the seasoning.
  3. Adjust the temperature and time according to the settings of your air fryer.
  4. Serve with your favorite dip.
Vicky Coates

Vicky Coates runs the blog Clean Lean Bakes. She created Clean Lean Bakes based on her passion for baking up yummy healthy creations. Eating healthy and exercising is a big part of her lifestyle; therefore, many of her recipes are high in protein to support recovery and muscle building to match her active lifestyle. She’s continually bringing together her favorite recipes, which particularly suit those seeking high-protein plant-based diets. In addition, many of her recipes are gluten-free, vegan, and refined sugar-free.

