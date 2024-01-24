Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
There is nothing better in this world than a fresh, crispy potato. It is even better when coated in a garlicky herby salsa. Batata harra translates literally to “spicy potatoes” and is a well-known mezze that is usually served as a platter for guests. Traditionally, these cubed potatoes are deep-fried, but I love to air fry them, as it is less messy and cuts down on the oil. Alternatively, you can just as easily oven roast them. In this recipe, there are two steps: the first is cooking the potatoes and the second is creating a saucy salsa for the potatoes to be tossed in, to soak up its lemony and garlicky goodness. This is truly a must-try potato dish that elevates a regular roasted potato and makes a great side to any main dish. Credit: Reprinted with permission from Yalla, Let’s Eat! by Maha Kailani. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Saleme Fayad.
Air Fryer Batata Harra (Spicy Cilantro and Garlic Potatoes) [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Air Fryer Batata Harra (Spicy Cilantro and Garlic Potatoes) [Vegan]
For the Potatoes:
- 4 large russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2" (1.3-cm) cubes
- 2 to 3 tablespoons (30 to 45 ml) extra virgin olive oil (2 tablespoon [30 ml] more if using the oven)
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 teaspoon (9 g) salt, or to taste
For the Lemony Garlic Cilantro Salsa:
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) extra virgin olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tablespoon (4 g) crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste
- 3 to 4 tablespoons (45 to 60 ml) fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped finely
- Pinch of salt
How to Prepare Air Fryer Batata Harra (Spicy Cilantro and Garlic Potatoes) [Vegan]
- Make the potatoes: Place the cubed potatoes in a bowl filled with cold water and a handful of ice, making sure the potatoes are submerged. Let sit for half an hour.
- Preheat the air fryer to 400°F (200°C). Drain the potatoes and rinse them well to get rid of any excess starch. Dry them completely with a clean towel. In another bowl, coat the potatoes with the oil, smoked paprika, pepper and salt.
- Working in batches (depending on the size of the basket), air fry the potatoes for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through, until crispy and golden brown.
- If you are using an oven, preheat to 425°F (220°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment and evenly spread the seasoned potatoes on the prepared pan. Add an extra 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of olive oil and toss. Bake for 40 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until crispy and golden brown.
- During the last 5 minutes of the cooking time, make the salsa: In a small skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes. Sauté for 1 minute, or until the garlic is golden and fragrant. Stir in the lemon juice and cilantro. Add a pinch of salt and remove the skillet from the heat when the cilantro has wilted.
- Pour the salsa over the warm potatoes as they finish cooking, and toss. Batata harra is best served warm and fresh.
