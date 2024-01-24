Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

There is nothing better in this world than a fresh, crispy potato. It is even better when coated in a garlicky herby salsa. Batata harra translates literally to “spicy potatoes” and is a well-known mezze that is usually served as a platter for guests. Traditionally, these cubed potatoes are deep-fried, but I love to air fry them, as it is less messy and cuts down on the oil. Alternatively, you can just as easily oven roast them. In this recipe, there are two steps: the first is cooking the potatoes and the second is creating a saucy salsa for the potatoes to be tossed in, to soak up its lemony and garlicky goodness. This is truly a must-try potato dish that elevates a regular roasted potato and makes a great side to any main dish. Credit: Reprinted with permission from Yalla, Let’s Eat! by Maha Kailani. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Saleme Fayad.

Air Fryer Batata Harra (Spicy Cilantro and Garlic Potatoes) [Vegan]

$2.99 Air Fryer Batata Harra (Spicy Cilantro and Garlic Potatoes) [Vegan] quantity PRINT THIS RECIPE Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste