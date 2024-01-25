Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The issue of lab-grown meat, also known as artificial, cultivated, or cell-based meat, took center stage at the agriculture ministers meeting in Brussels on January 23. This marks the first time the controversial topic will be debated at such a high level within the European Union (EU), with countries’ delegations placing cultivated meat on the official agenda.

The initiative to discuss lab-grown meat was put forward by Austria, France, and Italy, and is supported by a coalition of countries including the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, and Slovakia. The move comes in response to growing concerns regarding the ethical, economic, social, and public health implications of this emerging food technology.

Last November, Italy’s Parliament went a step further by approving a ban on the production, consumption, and marketing of cell-based meat, despite the absence of any authorized lab-grown meat products in the EU. This move reflects a broader trend of opposition from far-right and conservative parties across Europe.

The anti-fake meat coalition, as they have been dubbed, is calling on the EU executive to carefully consider the ethical and economic questions raised by the new laboratory-cultivated food production. They emphasize the need for discussions with member states and European civil society before making any market authorization decisions.

One of the coalition’s primary concerns is the classification of cell-based meat as “meat.” In their note, they assert that “cell-based products can never be called meat” and urge the European Commission to ensure that lab-grown products are not promoted as or confused for authentic foods.

Furthermore, the coalition addresses environmental considerations, raising doubts about the climate balance and energy-intensive nature of lab-grown meat production compared to traditional livestock farming. They accuse proponents of ‘greenwashing,’ citing studies that allegedly show the poor climate balance and high energy consumption associated with this emerging technology.

However, critics argue that the coalition’s non-binding statement spreads misinformation about cultivated meat and undermines Europe’s world-leading regulatory system. Alex Holst of the Good Food Institute Europe, a non-profit organization promoting alternative proteins, points out that the note references studies that have not been peer-reviewed and are part of a misinformation campaign based on incorrect assumptions.

In contrast, proponents of lab-grown meat, including countries like Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands, argue that this technology has the potential to improve food security, reduce emissions, and meet the growing demand for meat. They highlight investments made through the EU’s Horizon program and assert that cultivated meat can play a crucial role in shaping a sustainable and secure food future for Europe.

