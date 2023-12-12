Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Decadent Raspberry, Chocolate and Almond Chia Pudding

Chia pudding is my secret weapon for a quick and easy breakfast or snack recipe. It takes less than 5 minutes to throw together, can be made in bigger batches for meal prep throughout the week and is a great source of plant-based omega-3s. If you struggle with getting enough plant-based protein at breakfast time, try making this Decadent Raspberry, Chocolate and Almond Chia Pudding by Lauren McNeill with soy milk. It’s best to make this recipe the night before you want to enjoy it, since it takes 4 to 6 hours to fully set. This chia pudding can be eaten on its own, or topped with other fruit, nuts or seeds, or any nut or seed butter of your choice! Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

2. Zesty Tofu Salad Sandwich

This Zesty Tofu Salad Sandwich by Tara Binder is such a great lunch! It’s healthy, full of flavor, and super filling! Speaking of filling, the filling in this sandwich is so amazing! You are going to fall in love.

3. Chocolate Salami

This Chocolate Salami by Teri Macovei is ready in fifteen minutes. It’s positively delicious and packed with rich chocolate-rum flavours, a perfect weekend indulgence alongside a cup of tea or to show off at a dinner party.

4. Easy Weekend Morning Pancakes

This Easy Weekend Morning Pancakes by Wholesome LLC is pantry-friendly, does not contain trans fats or require emulsifiers (with the exception of your own muscle power), and does not require vitamins and minerals to be restored in result of processing. These pancakes are just good ol’ fashioned pancakes without the cruelty. Fluffy, delicious, and perfect for the weekend!

5. Sacher Torte

Imagine a soft, rich cake with a melt-in-your-mouth consistency, united with tangy apricot jam and an intense dark chocolate glaze. Sacher Torte is a classic in Croatia, but it actually originated in Austria. It was created by a young chef named Franz Sacher for a prince in 19th-century Vienna. This beautiful-yet-simple Sacher Torte by Bake It Vegan by Maja Brekalo is still one of the most famous Viennese culinary specialties, and this vegan-friendly version is equally, if not more, delicious! The Sacher Torte is at its best a day or two after assembling so the jam has time to soak into the cake. It’s recommended making it at least a day in advance. Reprinted with permission from Bake it Vegan by Maja Brekalo, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Maja Brekalo

6. Cinnamon Raisin Bread

This Cinnamon Raisin Bread by Lauren Kirchmaier is vegan and gluten-free cinnamon raisin bread that’s refined sugar free and packed with raisins and texture. Made extra cinnamon-y with a secret ingredient! It’s easy to make and only takes 1-bowl (and plenty of cinnamon and raisins.) This Gluten-Free Cinnamon Raisin Bread is a little less table bread and a lot more dense bakery- style bread.

7. Salted Caramel Protein Blondies

These Salted Caramel Protein Blondies by Tara Sunshine are so gooey and delicious that you’ll barely believe they’re healthy, too! None of my taste testers could tell they were made with chickpeas. Instead, they described them as a cross between peanut butter cookies and caramel fudge.

8. Almond Butter Vanilla Bean Granola

Homemade crunchy almond butter vanilla bean granola will be your new favorite. Packed with wholesome ingredients like oats, almonds, and coconut oil, you will never want to buy the store-bought kind again! Granola is 100-times better when it is homemade! This Almond Butter Vanilla Bean Granola by Angelina Papanikolaou is great to add to vegan yogurt, eat with almond milk, grab a handful anytime for a snack, or even sprinkle it over some ice cream!

