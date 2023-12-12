Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This recipe is pantry-friendly, does not contain trans fats or require emulsifiers (with the exception of your own muscle power), and does not require vitamins and minerals to be restored in result of processing. These pancakes are just good ol' fashioned pancakes without the cruelty. Fluffy, delicious, and perfect for the weekend!
Easy Weekend Morning Pancakes [Vegan]
Serves
2-3
Ingredients You Need for Easy Weekend Morning Pancakes [Vegan]
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk (or other non-dairy milk)
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed
- 3 tablespoons water
- 1 1/4 - 1 1/2 cups whole wheat pastry flour
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon olive or canola oil
How to Prepare Easy Weekend Morning Pancakes [Vegan]
- To start, heat your pan to medium-high heat. (You can use a griddle and heat to 350°F.)
- In a liquid measuring cup, add the almond milk and apple cider vinegar. Give it one little stir. Set aside. (This creates a "buttermilk".)
- In a separate little dish, add the ground flaxseed and water. Let it sit for 5-minutes. (This creates a "flax egg".)
- In a medium bowl, add 1 1/4 cup flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix together. If the batter is very runny, consider adding another 1/4 cup of flour.
- In a separate bowl, add the "buttermilk" and oil together. After the 5 minutes are up for the "flax egg", add the flax and water mixture to the "buttermilk" and oil.
- Next, add the liquid measurements to the dry measurements. Mix until just combined--it is important to ensure you do not overmix. A few lumps are just fine. Fold in blueberries here if you want blueberry pancakes!
- To cook the pancakes, depending on your pan of choice, you may need to add a small amount of oil to prevent sticking. Add approximately 1/4 cup of batter for each pancake. Cook for about 2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Repeat until the batter is gone. Top with your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Notes
Tip: Preheat your oven to 170 degrees to keep the completed pancakes warm while the rest cook.
