Imagine a soft, rich cake with a melt-in-your-mouth consistency, united with tangy apricot jam and an intense dark chocolate glaze. Sacher Torte is a classic in Croatia, but it actually originated in Austria. It was created by a young chef named Franz Sacher for a prince in 19th-century Vienna. This beautiful-yet-simple cake is still one of the most famous Viennese culinary specialties, and this vegan-friendly version is equally, if not more, delicious! The Sacher Torte is at its best a day or two after assembling so the jam has time to soak into the cake. It's recommended making it at least a day in advance.

Reprinted with permission from Bake it Vegan by Maja Brekalo, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Maja Brekalo

Sacher Torte [Vegan] - One Green Planet

Get thousands of vegan, allergy-friendly recipes in the palm of your hands today!

Get your favorite articles delivered right to your inbox!