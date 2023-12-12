Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Imagine a soft, rich cake with a melt-in-your-mouth consistency, united with tangy apricot jam and an intense dark chocolate glaze. Sacher Torte is a classic in Croatia, but it actually originated in Austria. It was created by a young chef named Franz Sacher for a prince in 19th-century Vienna. This beautiful-yet-simple cake is still one of the most famous Viennese culinary specialties, and this vegan-friendly version is equally, if not more, delicious! The Sacher Torte is at its best a day or two after assembling so the jam has time to soak into the cake. It's recommended making it at least a day in advance.

Reprinted with permission from Bake it Vegan by Maja Brekalo, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Maja Brekalo

Sacher Torte [Vegan]

