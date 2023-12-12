Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Imagine a soft, rich cake with a melt-in-your-mouth consistency, united with tangy apricot jam and an intense dark chocolate glaze. Sacher Torte is a classic in Croatia, but it actually originated in Austria. It was created by a young chef named Franz Sacher for a prince in 19th-century Vienna. This beautiful-yet-simple cake is still one of the most famous Viennese culinary specialties, and this vegan-friendly version is equally, if not more, delicious! The Sacher Torte is at its best a day or two after assembling so the jam has time to soak into the cake. It's recommended making it at least a day in advance.
Reprinted with permission from Bake it Vegan by Maja Brekalo, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Maja Brekalo
Sacher Torte [Vegan]
Serves
10–12 slices
Ingredients You Need for Sacher Torte [Vegan]
For the Cake:
- 2 cups (480 ml) oat or almond milk, room temperature
- 2 teaspoons (10 ml) apple cider vinegar
- 2 1/2 cups (310 g) white spelt flour
- 1 tablespoon (10 g) tapioca starch
- 2 teaspoons (7 g) baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon fine Himalayan salt
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla powder or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2/3 cup (65 g) unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 1/2 cups (195 g) coconut sugar
- 2/3 cup (160 ml) melted extra virgin coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 cup (280 g) smooth apricot jam
How to Prepare Sacher Torte [Vegan]
- Prepare two 8-inch (20-cm) round springform pans. Grease them lightly and cover the bottom with parchment paper.
- Sift all the dry ingredients into a large bowl. In a smaller bowl, mix the oil and lemon juice and pour the mixture into the dry ingredients. Using a silicone spatula or a large wooden spoon, mix gently and add the soured milk gradually. You will get a fluffy, smooth batter.
- Divide the batter equally between the two prepared springform pans. Shake them to level and tap gently a few times on the countertop so the bubbles are settled.
- Put the pans in the oven, and bake the cakes for 25 minutes. After the time has elapsed, test if they’re done with a toothpick. Insert it into the cakes, piercing it all the way to the bottom. If it comes out clean, with just a few crumbs on it, the cakes are done. If there’s any batter on it, bake the cakes for another 5 minutes and test again. If the toothpick is still a little wet, leave it for another 5 minutes in the hot oven with the heat off.
- Transfer the cake pans to a cooling rack and leave them to cool for about 10 minutes. When they’re cool enough to be taken out of the pan, turn the cakes over on the cooling rack. Remove the paper. Leave the cakes to cool upside down so the tops flatten.
- When the cakes are completely cooled down, place the jam in a small pot and warm it over a low flame, stirring until smooth. Turn the bottom cake upside down to get an even surface on top so the cakes will neatly stack. Alternatively, use a knife to cut the tops of the cakes to level them. Brush the top of both cake halves with the jam and place one on top of the other. Brush the sides and top with the jam as well.
Comments