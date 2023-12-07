It’s really fun to shake things up and try new things. I made 5 different styles of flavor-filled latkes, each with its own special dipping sauce. That’s not just 5, but 10 recipes!!

There are Italian, Spanish, Indian, Chinese, and Greek. You could have a latke party and wow people with the unexpected. Let’s get started and celebrate Chanukah with these global latkes. Enjoy and Happy Chanukah!

1. Italian Mozzarella Latkes with Marinara Sauce

What do you get when you mix a traditional latke with one of people’s favorite appetizers, the mozzarella stick? Heaven, that’s what. Imagine biting into the delicious fried potatoes and onions flavored with parsley, basil, and oregano and having hot ooey-gooey mozzarella cheese pulled out of it.

Imagine dipping these decadent latkes into a thick, herb-filled marinara sauce. I know! So stop imagining them and go make them.

INGREDIENTS:

Latkes

2 Tbs. ground flaxseed + 6 Tbs. warm water

1 ½ lbs. baking potatoes (about 2 potatoes), grated

½ yellow onion, grated and squeezed dry

1 tsp. baking powder

½ cup gluten-free bread crumbs

2 Tbs. vegan grated parmesan or nutritional yeast

1 Tbs. fresh parsley, chopped

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. Kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

2 cups vegan mozzarella, shredded

Vegetable oil for frying

Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish

Marinara Sauce

2 tsp. canola oil

1 large or 2 small shallots, minced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1-28 oz. can crushed tomatoes

1-28 oz. can whole or diced tomatoes

1 tsp. Kosher salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

½ tsp. dried basil

½ tsp. dried oregano

½ tsp. dried parsley

PREPARATION:

Latkes

Mix the flaxseed with the water in a small bowl and let sit to thicken. Meanwhile, grate the potatoes. Wrap them in a clean dishtowel and squeeze the excess liquid out of them. Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl. Grate the onion and squeeze the onion to remove the excess liquid. Add the onion to the potatoes. Add the flaxseed/water mixture to the bowl. This is your binder. Add all the other ingredients to the bowl and mix well. Use your judgment whether the mixture feels like it will hold; if it feels very loose, add more breadcrumbs (you could also add some potato starch if you want). Heat a few tablespoons of oil in a large skillet. Using a tablespoon/soup spoon, carefully place spoonfuls of the potato mixture into the pan. Flatten each latke with the back of the spoon. Cook until browned, about 4 minutes, then flip and cook the other side, about 2-3 minutes. Transfer the latkes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Sprinkle with salt. Make sure the oil stays hot but is not too hot. If the outsides of the latkes are browned before the potato cooks, it’s too hot. Add more oil as needed between batches. Keep the latkes warm by placing them in a 200-degree oven on a baking sheet with a cooling rack on top, covered with foil. This makes about 15 -18 latkes. Garnish with parsley. Serve while hot with marinara sauce.

Marinara Sauce

In a medium-sized saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the shallots and sweat them out for 3 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for about 1 minute. Add the crushed tomatoes to the saucepan. Add the whole or diced tomatoes. If you are using whole tomatoes, gently crush them with a potato masher. Add the salt, pepper, basil, oregano, and parsley to the sauce. Stir and let cook. When the sauce starts to bubble, lower the heat to medium-low and cover the pan. Let cook for at least 20 minutes. Taste and adjust for seasonings.

2. Spanish Potato Latkes with Chipotle Sour Cream

Spanish food is one of my favorites. I love the combination of smoky cumin, smoked paprika, and spicy chile powder. This recipe makes an incredible latke that is filled with flavor but is not too spicy. The heat comes from the chipotle pepper and adobo sauce that is mixed into the sour cream and balanced with zesty lime and a bit of sweet agave. Feliz Chanukah!

PREPARATION:

Latkes

2 Tbs. ground flaxseed + 6 Tbs. warm water

1 ½ lbs. baking potatoes (about 2 potatoes), grated

½ yellow onion, grated and squeezed dry

1 tsp. baking powder

½ cup chickpea flour

1 Tbs. fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. chile powder

1 tsp. Kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

Fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish

Chipotle Sour Cream

8 oz. vegan sour cream

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, seeded and finely minced

1/2 – 1 tsp. adobo sauce (depending on how hot you want it)

1 tsp. agave nectar

Zest and juice of one lime

Salt and pepper to taste

PREPARATION:

Mix the flaxseed with the water in a small bowl and let sit to thicken. Meanwhile, grate the potatoes. Wrap them in a clean dishtowel and squeeze the excess liquid out of them. Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl. Grate the onion and squeeze the onion to remove the excess liquid. Add the onion to the potatoes. Add the flaxseed/water mixture to the bowl. This is your binder. Add all the other ingredients to the bowl and mix well. Use your judgment whether the mixture feels like it will hold; if it feels very loose, add more flour (you could also add some potato starch if you want). Heat a few tablespoons of oil in a large skillet. Using a tablespoon/soup spoon, carefully place spoonfuls of the potato mixture into the pan. Flatten each latke with the back of the spoon. Cook until browned, about 4 minutes, then flip and cook the other side, about 2-3 minutes. Transfer the latkes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Sprinkle with salt. Make sure the oil stays hot but is not too hot. If the outsides of the latkes are browned before the potato cooks, it’s too hot. Add more oil as needed between batches. Keep the latkes warm by placing them in a 200-degree oven on a baking sheet with a cooling rack on top, covered with foil. This makes about 15 -18 latkes. Garnish with cilantro. Serve while hot with the chipotle sour cream. To make the sour cream: combine all the ingredients and mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve

3. Indian Curry Potato Latkes with Cucumber Raita

My other favorite spicy food is Indian. Mmm…I love curry. Here the hot curry and the aromatic garam masala combine to make the potatoes and onions rich and spicy. Then cool it down with a refreshing cucumber raita. Amazing.

INGREDIENTS:

Latkes

2 Tbs. ground flaxseed + 6 Tbs. warm water

1 ½ lbs. baking potatoes (about 2 potatoes), grated

½ yellow onion, grated and squeezed dry

1 tsp. baking powder

½ cup chickpea flour

6 scallions, finely chopped

1 Tbs. fresh cilantro, chopped

2 Tbs. curry powder

1 tsp. ground coriander

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. mustard powder

1 tsp. garam masala

1/2 tsp. turmeric

1 tsp. Kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

Cucumber Raita

1 package silken tofu

3 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbs. lemon juice

2 tsp. brown rice vinegar

3/4 tsp. salt

2 cucumbers, seeded and diced

1/2 tsp. ground coriander

1/2 tsp. cumin

1 Tbs. fresh cilantro, chopped

Vegetable oil for frying

Fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish

Scallion greens, chopped, for garnish

PREPARATION:

Mix the flaxseed with the water in a small bowl and let sit to thicken. Meanwhile, grate the potatoes. Wrap them in a clean dishtowel and squeeze the excess liquid out of them. Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl. Grate the onion and squeeze the onion to remove the excess liquid. Add the onion to the potatoes. Add the flaxseed/water mixture to the bowl. This is your binder. Add all the other ingredients to the bowl and mix well. Use your judgment whether the mixture feels like it will hold; if it feels very loose, add more flour (you could also add some potato starch if you want). Heat a few tablespoons of oil in a large skillet. Using a tablespoon/soup spoon, carefully place spoonfuls of the potato mixture into the pan. Flatten each latke with the back of the spoon. Cook until browned, about 4 minutes, then flip and cook the other side, about 2-3 minutes. Transfer the latkes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Sprinkle with salt. Make sure the oil stays hot but is not too hot. If the outsides of the latkes are browned before the potato cooks, it’s too hot. Add more oil as needed between batches. Keep the latkes warm by placing them in a 200-degree oven on a baking sheet with a cooling rack on top, covered with foil. This makes about 15 -18 latkes. Garnish with cilantro and scallion greens. Serve while hot with the cucumber raita. To make the cucumber raita: combine all the ingredients and mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

4. Chinese 5-Spice Potato Latkes with Plum-Hoisin Dipping Sauce

Jewish people and Chinese food go together like…well, like Chanukah and Chinese flavors. Here the potatoes and onions are flavored with bright 5-spice powder, garlic, and ginger. The dipping sauce is tangy, salty, and a bit sweet with Hoisin and the surprise of fragrant notes of plum.

INGREDIENTS:

Latkes

2 Tbs. ground flaxseed + 6 Tbs. warm water

1 ½ lbs. baking potatoes (about 2 potatoes), grated

½ yellow onion, grated and squeezed dry

1 tsp. baking powder

½ cup chickpea flour

6 scallions, finely chopped

1 Tbs. fresh ginger, grated

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. 5-Spice powder

1 tsp. Kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

Scallion greens, chopped, for garnish

Plum-Hoisin Sauce

3 Tbs. plum vinegar

2 Tbs. mirin

2 Tbs. gluten-free, low-sodium tamari

3 Tbs. Hoisin sauce

3 Tbs. agave nectar

Scallion greens, for garnish

PREPARATION:

Mix the flaxseed with the water in a small bowl and let sit to thicken. Meanwhile, grate the potatoes. Wrap them in a clean dishtowel and squeeze the excess liquid out of them. Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl. Grate the onion and squeeze the onion to remove the excess liquid. Add the onion to the potatoes. Add the flaxseed/water mixture to the bowl. This is your binder. Add all the other ingredients to the bowl and mix well. Use your judgment whether the mixture feels like it will hold; if it feels very loose, add more flour (you could also add some potato starch if you want). Heat a few tablespoons of oil in a large skillet. Using a tablespoon/soup spoon, carefully place spoonfuls of the potato mixture into the pan. Flatten each latke with the back of the spoon. Cook until browned, about 4 minutes, then flip and cook the other side, about 2-3 minutes. Transfer the latkes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Sprinkle with salt. Make sure the oil stays hot but is not too hot. If the outsides of the latkes are browned before the potato cooks, it’s too hot. Add more oil as needed between batches. Keep the latkes warm by placing them in a 200-degree oven on a baking sheet with a cooling rack on top, covered with foil. This makes about 15 -18 latkes. Garnish with scallion greens. Serve while hot with the plum-hoisin dipping sauce. To make the plum-hoisin dipping sauce: combine all the ingredients and mix well. Garnish with scallion greens.

5. Greek Spinach, Potato, and Feta Latkes with Tzatziki Sauce

I have to admit, I think this latke is my favorite. Probably because I love, love, love spinach cooked in garlic and olive oil. Here that very spinach is combined with the potatoes and onions and as if that weren’t delicious enough, salty vegan feta cheese is added as well. Because the spinach adds a lot of moisture, this latke will require extra flour for binding. They are incredible on their own but every latke needs to be dipped in something and this one gets a cool, refreshing cucumber Tzatziki sauce.

INGREDIENTS:

Latkes

1 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups fresh baby spinach

Kosher salt and pepper, to taste

A pinch of nutmeg

2 Tbs. ground flaxseed + 6 Tbs. warm water

1 ½ lbs. baking potatoes (about 2 potatoes), grated

½ yellow onion, grated and squeezed dry

1 tsp. baking powder

3/4 – 1 cup chickpea flour

1 Tbs. fresh parsley, chopped

Zest one lemon

1 tsp. garlic powder 1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. dried dill

1 tsp. Kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

4 oz. vegan feta cheese, crumbled

Vegetable oil for frying

Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish

Tzatziki Sauce

2 cups vegan yogurt, plain

1 cucumber, seeded and diced

3 garlic cloves, grated

1 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

2 tsp. dried dill

Salt and pepper to taste

Zest and juice of one lemon

1 Tbs. fresh parsley, chopped

PREPARATION:

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and let cook for 1 minute. Add the spinach to the pan and let cook until it has wilted down. Add the nutmeg and the salt and pepper to taste. Let the spinach cool and when you can touch it, chop it into small pieces. Set aside until ready to use. Mix the flaxseed with the water in a small bowl and let sit to thicken. Meanwhile, grate the potatoes. Wrap them in a clean dishtowel and squeeze the excess liquid out of them. Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl. Grate the onion and squeeze the onion to remove the excess liquid. Add the onion to the potatoes. Add the spinach to the potatoes and onions. Add the flaxseed/water mixture to the bowl. This is your binder. Add all the other ingredients to the bowl and mix well. Use your judgment whether the mixture feels like it will hold; if it feels very loose, add more flour (you could also add some potato starch if you want). Heat a few tablespoons of oil in a large skillet. Using a tablespoon/soup spoon, carefully place spoonfuls of the potato mixture into the pan. Flatten each latke with the back of the spoon. Cook until browned, about 4 minutes, then flip and cook the other side, about 2-3 minutes. Transfer the latkes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Sprinkle with salt. Make sure the oil stays hot but is not too hot. If the outsides of the latkes are browned before the potato cooks, it’s too hot. Add more oil as needed between batches. Keep the latkes warm by placing them in a 200-degree oven on a baking sheet with a cooling rack on top, covered with foil. This makes about 15 -18 latkes. Garnish with parsley. Serve while hot with the tzatziki sauce. To make the Tzatziki sauce: combine all the ingredients and mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

