There is nothing quite the perfect and traditional slice of shortbread. It’s ‘buttery’, crumbly, and melt-in-the-mouth. Just like with almost all desserts, there are some sure-fired what to turn these treats vegan without any fuss or reason for anyone to turn their noses up.

Here are some mouth-watering recipes for both traditional shortbread, and a bunch that take that shortbread and take it to new heights.

Take a look and be inspired by these fabulous OGP recipes for all things shortbread.

1. Millionaire Shortbreads

Source: Millionaire Shortbreads

These vegan Millionaire Shortbreads by Natasa Christofidou are simple to make and each layer only consists of a few ingredients, which makes it easy to shop for and to follow!

2. Persimmon Rose Shortbread Crumb Bars

Source: Persimmon Rose Shortbread Crumb Bars

These Persimmon Rose Shortbread Crumb Bars by Stephanie McKinnie have a gluten-free buttery shortbread base slathered with a zesty persimmon rose jam, topped with a walnut crumb, and dusted with powdered rose.

3. Almond & Date Shortbread

Source: Almond & Date Shortbread



This Almond & Date Shortbread by Judy Moosmueller is so simple and so delicious! It only calls for four ingredients and does not require a lot of work to make.

4. Shortbread Cookies

Source: Shortbread Cookies

Here’s a gluten-free vegan shortcrust pastry (shortbread dough) that is made of only wholesome ingredients. So, no vegan butter or margarine! Furthermore, to make these Shortbread Cookies by Nele Liivlaid you’ll need merely 4 ingredients, one bowl, and less than 10 minutes of your time.

5. Coconut Berry Shortbread Tart

Source: Coconut Berry Shortbread Tart

This Coconut Berry Shortbread Tart by Taavi Moore is a lot healthier than you might think. It is only sweetened with maple syrup and the crust is 100% gluten-free and just binded with coconut oil.

6. Chocolate Caramel Shortbread

Source: Chocolate Caramel Shortbread

Here you have a Chocolate Caramel Shortbread by Vicky Coates made from only 8 easily sourced natural ingredients meaning they are gluten-free, vegan, and refined sugar-free! They are really simple to make and taste unbelievably good!

7. Maple Cinnamon Shortbread

Source: Maple Cinnamon Shortbread

These little Maple Cinnamon Shortbread cookies by Maryke Wylde are very simple to make and very hard to get wrong. These keep well and make lovely Christmas gifts. They smell so good while baking. You could make these gluten-free with a simple substitute of the flour. They will be just as tasty. The best thing about these is that you will not miss the butter. They are crispy and delicious little vegan bites!

8. Matcha-Cream Shortbread Cookies

Source: Matcha-Cream Shortbread Cookies

Matcha-Cream Shortbread Cookies by Marie Reginato are the perfect holiday dessert for the healthy home cook. Gluten-free, vegan, and made with delicious ingredients that will suit the dietary needs of every guest this holiday season. If you’re still thinking about what to make for a fun holiday party bite, maybe consider these. With a creamy center, that is festively tinted with matcha powder for the holidays and sandwiched between classic shortbread cookies, this is a sweet treat that is meant for the Christmas season.

9. Orange Shortbread Cookies

Source: Orange Shortbread Cookies

These vegan Orange Shortbread Cookies by Maryke Wylde are so delicious. These crunchy little shortbread-style cookies are great for morning or afternoon tea. Your guests will never guess that butter was not involved in making these so tasty. Try them out. They are very simple to make!

10. Avocado Coconut Lime Tartlets in Shortbread Crust

Source: Avocado Coconut Lime Tartlets in Shortbread Crust

These Avocado Coconut Lime Tartlets in Shortbread Crust by Joni Marie Newman have a rich, buttery, soft, filling in an equally buttery sweet crust. These vibrant tartlets are perfect to bring to a brunch, picnic, or even to eat on the couch!

11. Millionaire’s Shortbread

Source: Millionaire’s Shortbread

This Millionaire’s Shortbread by Holly Jade is quick and easy to make! The biscuit is crisp and crumbly, the caramel is sticky, gooey, and perfectly sweet and the chocolate is just….well, scrumptious! These shortbread squares are delicious, with a coconut biscuit base, gooey caramel filling, and a layer of delicious dairy-free chocolate!

12. Raw Three-Layered Shortbread

Source: Raw Three-Layered Shortbread

This Raw Three-Layered Shortbread by Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler has three layers of flavor for three times the taste. The crumbly cashew shortbread is covered in a rich, date caramel and then topped with a thick, creamy chocolate layer.

13. Spiced Shortbread Dipped in White Chocolate and Pistachios

Source: Spiced Shortbread Dipped in White Chocolate and Pistachios

It’s just not Christmas without cookies and these Spiced Shortbread Dipped in White Chocolate and Pistachios by Rachel Clarke are perfect. They’re buttery, crumbly and to top that off they’re dipped in white chocolate and crunchy pistachios. Santa will be happy to have these with a tall glass of almond milk.

14. Peanut Butter and Jelly Shortbread

Source: Peanut Butter and Jelly Shortbread



Have a go at making this Peanut Butter and Jelly Shortbread by Annie Oliverio. Here’s a classic combo of peanut butter and jelly in shortbread. The two flavors never fail and they sure make this shortbread irresistible.

15. Caramel Chocolate Shortbread Cookie Bars

Source: Caramel Chocolate Shortbread Cookie Bars

These mouthwatering Caramel Chocolate Shortbread Cookie Bars by Florian Nouh begin with a shortbread cookie base that’s baked in the oven until golden. The first layer is then topped with a layer of rich caramel, which is finished off with a rich topping of dark chocolate. These simple cookie bars are the perfect thing to bring along to parties.

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: