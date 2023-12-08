Marzipan is a decadent, rich almond flavored confection used in a variety of dessert dishes, all of which are unique and delicious! We recommend tackling any one of these marzipan recipes from our Food Monster App as the Christmas season approaches but also bookmark them for later!

1. Mazapán de Cacahuate: Mexican Peanut Marzipan

Source: Mazapán de Cacahuate

Mazapán de Cacahuate, or peanut marzipan, by Azucena Noriega is a typical sweet emblematic of Mexican culture. Like many other traditional dishes from Mexican cuisine, it has a Spanish influence. In Mexico, you can find peanut marzipan throughout the year and at any store, but it is super easy to make, requiring only peanuts, sugar, and a good food processor. These delightful sweets will brighten up any dessert table.

2. Chocolate Marzipan Bars