Earth and Environmental News
There were numerous stories about the environment this week which gave us hope for the future and reminded us how far we still have to go. Some of the more memorable stories included:
- Clams as Pollution Detectives? How These Smart Molluscs Could Revolutionize Water Monitoring!
- Dutch Caribbean Islanders Initiate Lawsuit Against Netherlands Due to Climate Change
- Is Cleaning the Great Pacific Garbage Patch Really a Good Idea?
- Over 250 Groups Demand USDA Reevaluate Meat’s Climate Impact
- Biden is Launching the American Climate Corps, a New Era for Eco-Action
- Fertilizers are Fueling Microplastic Pollution in Our Soils
- YouTube Profits from a New Wave of Climate Denial Videos!
- Study Shows that Greenland is Losing 30 Million Tons of Ice per Hour
- Aldi USA Bans Plastic Bags in All 2,300 Stores Nationwide
Plant-Based Food, Life, Human Interest, and Health News
This week in food, life, human interest, and health news, we had quite a few exciting stories!
- Breaking Down Food Security, Healthy Foods, Economic Opportunity, and Sustainability in the NYC Food System
- The Tale of Patricia Chaarte: Mystery Woman Buried in a Pet Cemetery
- Jade Novah Shows Struggle of Trying to Order Vegan Food in Hilarious Sketch
- Ultra-Processed Foods Don’t Actually Taste Better Than Healthier Options, Says Study
- Green Spaces, Stronger Bones: How Nature is Building Healthier Kids
- Pamela Anderson Sports Giulia & Romeo Ethical Clothing
- Woman Dies Due to Allergy After Eating “Vegan” Tiramisu Which Contained Milk Products
- Welsh Pub Crowned Europe’s Best Vegan Restaurant
- How Plant Protein Boosts Longevity in Women’s Health
