Italian authorities are investigating the suppliers of a “vegan” tiramisu that contained milk products after the death of 20-year-old Anna Bellisario. The student died on February 5, 2023, after eating part of one of the deserts, which she was led to believe was vegan. Bellisario suffered from a severe allergy to dairy products as well as an allergy to eggs. Authorities are investigating the suppliers of the tiramisu for manslaughter.

Bellisario had been eating with her boyfriend at a Milan location of the restaurant chain Flower Burger on January 26, 2023. After their main meal, Anna Bellisario ordered a vegan tiramisu for dessert. Due to her allergies, she allegedly asked staff several times if it was vegan, and was reassured that it was. However, after only a few bites Bellisario began to experience symptoms of an allergic reaction. She tried induced vomiting and took her asthma medication along with cortisone to alleviate these symptoms. These treatments proved ineffective, and Bellisario fell into unconsciousness. She was transported to a hospital, where she remained in a coma for ten days until passing away.

Bellisario was allergic to milk products since birth, and supposedly dined at the restaurant frequently, according to reports. Flower Burger is not implicated in her death as the tiramisu was supplied by an outside vendor. Run by a mother and daughter, the investigation allegedly believes that invoices for the vegan tiramisu were confused with those of products containing milk. It is also alleged that cross-contamination may have occurred during production.

The vegan tiramisu was recalled by the Italian Ministry of Health after Bellisario’s death, according to Italian Insider. Allegedly, the product was distributed to 63 different shops around the country. The recall was based on concerns that the product may be tainted with milk products.

