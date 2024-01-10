Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
By now you’ve likely heard about the heartbreaking deaths that have been linked to Panera Bread’s Charged Lemonade. Sarah Katz was just 21 years old, a brilliant young student; Dennis Brown was 46 years-old, a beloved member of his family. We must demand justice for these two victims and their grieving families, and ensure the safety of others who could also be at risk.
Please sign this petition to demand that Panera Bread CEO José Alberto Dueñas take accountability and Support the families of the victims!
