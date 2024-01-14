Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Singer Jade Novah showcases her amazing vocal and comedic chops in a skit that highlights the difficulty of trying to order vegan foods at many restaurants. The 39-second long clip features Novah performing jaw-dropping impressions of two other iconic black female singers, Erykah Badu and Toni Braxton. Titled “Veganuary w/ Erykah Badu + Toni Braxton” on YouTube, the video showcases Novah’s amazing vocals and hilarious sense of humor.
In the video, Badu and Braxton (both portrayed by Jade Novah) arrive at a fast food drive-through window. In song form, they ask to know if the restaurant carries any plant-based options. However, their requests are repeatedly misunderstood by the cashier (also portrayed by Novah). A caption that accompanies the sketch on Instagram proclaims, “All Erykah Badu + Toni Braxton wanted was some plant-based options. Anybody else tryna eat better in 2024?” The singer and comedian’s impressions of both Badu and Braxton are impressively accurate, with many commenters particularly praising Novah’s rendition of Toni Braxton’s iconic voice.
Jade Novah, Erykah Badu, and Toni Braxton are all famous vegans. Novah has described herself as a “SUPER vegan”, and has worked with Animal rights organization PETA in the past. Similarly, Erykah Badu is an outspoken proponent of a vegan lifestyle. The iconic singer-songwriter has been vegan since 1997, according to a statement she gave to People. That’s nearly three decades! Rounding out this amazing trio of vegans is Grammy-award-winning singer Toni Braxton. She adopted a vegan diet to help manage her lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2008. Since then, she has launched a vegan skincare line called Nude Sugar.
Related Content:
- Rooted in History: The Black Vegan Revolution Tackling Food Insecurity and Health Disparities
- Lizzo Says She Isn’t Vegan to Lose Weight, She Just Feels Better Eating Plants, Go Queen!
- From the Diary of a Hip Hot Kid: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop and Its Impact on Social Justice and Sustainability
- Viral Vegan Activist Stands Up for Animals at KFC and McDonalds
- Lizzo Makes Her Way Through 10 Spicy Vegan Wings on Hot Ones
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments