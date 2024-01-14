Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Singer Jade Novah showcases her amazing vocal and comedic chops in a skit that highlights the difficulty of trying to order vegan foods at many restaurants. The 39-second long clip features Novah performing jaw-dropping impressions of two other iconic black female singers, Erykah Badu and Toni Braxton. Titled “Veganuary w/ Erykah Badu + Toni Braxton” on YouTube, the video showcases Novah’s amazing vocals and hilarious sense of humor.

In the video, Badu and Braxton (both portrayed by Jade Novah) arrive at a fast food drive-through window. In song form, they ask to know if the restaurant carries any plant-based options. However, their requests are repeatedly misunderstood by the cashier (also portrayed by Novah). A caption that accompanies the sketch on Instagram proclaims, “All Erykah Badu + Toni Braxton wanted was some plant-based options. Anybody else tryna eat better in 2024?” The singer and comedian’s impressions of both Badu and Braxton are impressively accurate, with many commenters particularly praising Novah’s rendition of Toni Braxton’s iconic voice.

Jade Novah, Erykah Badu, and Toni Braxton are all famous vegans. Novah has described herself as a “SUPER vegan”, and has worked with Animal rights organization PETA in the past. Similarly, Erykah Badu is an outspoken proponent of a vegan lifestyle. The iconic singer-songwriter has been vegan since 1997, according to a statement she gave to People. That’s nearly three decades! Rounding out this amazing trio of vegans is Grammy-award-winning singer Toni Braxton. She adopted a vegan diet to help manage her lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2008. Since then, she has launched a vegan skincare line called Nude Sugar.

