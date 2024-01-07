Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

When United Kingdom–based animal activist Tarion Partridge was 15, she had an epiphany that changed her whole life. While Partridge was a long-time animal lover, she previously ate meat. However, then she realized that it made no sense for her to love her dog but eat other animals. This led the teenager to become vegetarian. After a few years, she realized the cruelty which is a large part of animal agriculture, and committed to going vegan. Now, Tarion Partridge is an outspoken vegan activist who fights for Animal rights.

Partridge frequently campaigns at fast food restaurants, including McDonalds and KFC. There, she shows customers photos of factory-farmed animals and discusses the horrible cruelty that these sentient creatures endure during their short, brutal lives. Although she says some people are reluctant to hear her message, most are receptive.

Partridge also takes to the streets to share her anti-cruelty message. Additionally, her social media channels are full of her activist message. On her TikTok channel, where she has 13,400 followers, viewers can watch her discuss her work, what she eats in a day as a vegan, and the horrors of factory farming.

Tarion Partridge’s message is simple. She wants more people to adopt a vegan diet. Currently, roughly two to three percent of the United Kingdom’s population is vegan. Since record-keeping began in 2019, this percentage has remained roughly the same. However, as more animal product-free options become available, Partridge feels that more people should adopt a vegan diet. She told news outlet, the DailyMail that she feels it is “more of an injustice” to eat meat in a country like the United Kingdom where alternate options abound.

Factory farming, which Partridge protests against, is full of horrifying animal cruelty. The Factory Farming Awareness Coalition estimates that 10 billion animals are slaughtered for food each year in the United States alone. Ninety-nine percent of those animals are from factory farms. An additional 47 billion aquatic animals are slaughtered each year.

These are staggering numbers. No creature deserves to live a life full of fear and suffering. Additionally, factory farming has been linked to adverse environmental effects including greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation. Adopting a vegan diet can help save the planet as well as alleviate animal suffering.

